The Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers are both looking to start off their respective seasons on a high note by grabbing a season-opening win on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but only one team will come out on top. Here, we dive into some trends from around college football, before examining the analytics regarding both teams from a year ago and what each is bringing back, and a projection on how each squad's season will go, via ESPN's FPI metric.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record in his six seasons in Ann Arbor. (AP Images)

2020 College Football Trends

Even though fans are limited in college football this year, home teams are still seeing a considerable advantage, with road teams touting a record of 64-104 so far through seven weeks of the season. Michigan is a 3-point favorite over Minnesota at most sportsbooks, per Vegas Insider. Away teams are 82-84-2 against the spread (ATS) in 2020, per Covers.com, and favorites are 73-93-2 ATS. Even more interesting is that away favorites are 22-33-1 ATS, meaning home underdogs have a significant edge, which isn't a positive sign for the Wolverines heading into Saturday night.

Returning Starters

Here's a look at what each team has returning from a year ago: Michigan has just three starters returning on offense, though plenty of the players stepping in have significant experience. On defense, the Wolverines bring back just five starters from a year ago. Minnesota's offense is slated to return eight starters, though there's rumblings that both redshirt sophomore right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. and junior right tackle Daniel Faalele may not play on Saturday. On defense, the Gophers have five starters from a year ago, but only two in the front seven. Three of the four in the defensive backfield are back, though safety Antoine Winfield Jr., now a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a big loss this offseason when he declared early for the pros.

2019 Stats & Ranks

Minnesota

Minnesota Offense Team Stats Stat Per Game National Rank Scoring 34.1 T-21 Rushing 178.7 46 Passing 253.3 47 Total 432.0 42

Michigan

Minnesota Defense Team Stats Stat Per Game National Rank Scoring 22.5 T-37 Rushing 122.4 23 Passing 184.2 9 Total 306.6 10

Michigan

Michigan Offense Stats Stat Per Game National Rank Scoring 31.7 44 Rushing 150.7 77 Passing 250.8 50 Total 401.5 58

Michigan Defense Stats Stat Per Game National Rank Scoring 20.7 25 Rushing 121.7 22 Passing 185.5 10 Total 307.2 11

ESPN's Football Power Index

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. (A fifth factor, turnovers, is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins.)

ESPN's FPI projected the results of each college football team heading into the 2020 season. The metric gives Michigan a 55.8 percent chance to win the game. Michigan: 23rd nationally with a 11.2 FPI score Minnesota: 27th nationally with a 9.4 FPI score

