Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Northwestern

Michigan Wolverines football will take on Northwestern Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Wildcats, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

Northwestern Wildcats football quarterback Ryan Hilinski will go up against Michigan linebacker Josh Ross and Co. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. NORTHWESTERN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Northwestern Defense Category Michigan Northwestern Points Per Game 38.5 (14th) 15.5 (12th) Total Yards Per Game 440.5 (39th) 322.0 (42nd) FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank 6th 89th PFF Offense / Defense Rank 24th 70th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Northwestern's pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Northwestern Defense Category Michigan Offense Northwestern Defense Completion Percentage 60.4 (75th) 64.9 (108th) Yards Per Game 194 (103rd) 205.2 (42nd) Yards Per Attempt 8.7 (25th) 6.4 (25th) Touchdowns 7 (93rd) 5 (9th) Interceptions 2 (9th) 3 (102nd) Sacks Per Game 0.3 (2nd) 2.3 (54th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Rank U-M Passers 32nd U-M Receivers 60th U-M Pass Blocking 47th NU Pass Rush 85th NU Coverage 43rd

Analysis: Northwestern's pass defense marks are fairly good in some areas, but it's important to note that some opponents had so much success against the run that they didn't have to air it out at a high rate. The Wildcats have only defended against 191 pass attempts on the season. The Wildcats' pass rush hasn't gotten home enough, and the coverage on the back end has been adequate but hasn't been coming up with the big plays (interceptions, etc.). Michigan's passing game hasn't been the featured aspect of the offense, but it's been efficient when called upon. Redshirt freshman signal-caller Cade McNamara has taken one sack and launched one interception in six games, and sometimes not making a big mistake is as good as connecting on a big play. His 8.3 yards per attempt rank 34th in the country, and that's throwing to a group of receivers who are still trying to find their way without junior Ronnie Bell. Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Northwestern's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Northwestern Defense Category Michigan Offense Northwestern Defense Yards Per Game 246.5 (7th) 206.2 (118th) Yards Per Carry 5.5 (14th) 5.4 (119th) Touchdowns 21 (6th) 14 (107th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 2.2 (1st) 5.3 (98th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Ranks U-M Runners 4th U-M Run Blocking 61st NU Run Defense 90th NU Tackling 64th

Analysis: Michigan has compiled more than 100 rushing yards in all six games, 200-plus in four tilts and better than 300 in three contests. The Wolverines rank seventh nationally with 246.5 rushing yards per game. Conversely, Northwestern is one of the worst rushing defenses in the country and ranks last in the Big Ten. Michigan State ran for 326 yards on Northwestern, Duke racked up 208 yards and Nebraska mounted a whopping 427 yards and seven touchdowns. While the Wildcats only yielded 63 yards to Rutgers last week, the Scarlet Knights aren't a strong team and that appears to be the outlier. Advantage: Michigan

NORTHWESTERN'S OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown Category Northwestern Michigan Points Per Game 21.8 (110th) 15.5 (8th) Total Yards Per Game 374.7 (84th) 310.0 (20th) FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank 96th 13th PFF Rank 88th 6th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Northwestern's pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Northwestern Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Northwestern Offense Michigan Defense Completion Percentage 59.2 (84th) 55.5 (22nd) Yards Per Game 203.3 (95th) 190.7 (22nd) Yards Per Attempt 6.4 (106th) 6.6 (35th) Touchdowns 9 (74th) 9 (48th) Interceptions 4 (36th) 3 (102nd) Sacks Per Game 2.2 (72nd) 2.3 (54th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank NU Passer 115th NU Receivers 99th NU Pass Blocking 82nd U-M Pass Rush 6th U-M Coverage 26th

Analysis: Led by junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan's pass rush has been one of the sport's best, while Northwestern has struggled to protect the passer. Hutchinson and redshirt freshman outside linebacker David Ojabo have 44 pressures and 10 sacks between the two of them, and will be a force to be reckoned with. Credit sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski for taking over the starting job after senior Hunter Johnson, who threw four interceptions in three games, had a rough start to the season. Hilinski hasn't thrown an interception, but is only completing 57.6 percent of his passes, with not many downfield threats to target. Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Northwestern's rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Northwestern Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Northwestern Offense Michigan Defense Yards Per Game 171.3 (54th) 119.3 (33rd) Yards Per Carry 4.3 (66th) 3.5 (34th) Touchdowns 8 (89th) 2 (4th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 6.5 (95th) 5.2 (88th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank NU Runners 39th NU Run Blocking 32nd U-M Run Defense 1st U-M Tackling 2nd