Seldon was also one of eight enrollees in U-M’s 2020 class, and as a result was fortunate enough to participate in the team’s December practices as it prepared to face Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Freshman cornerback Andre Seldon was the fifth-highest rated signee the Michigan Wolverines’ football program inked in its 2020 recruiting class, coming to Ann Arbor as the No. 140 overall prospect nationally.

“It was very beneficial for him, because he got to see firsthand how the team goes about its business,” his father, Andre Seldon Sr., told TheWolverine this week. “He got to see how they game plan and prep for a big game — not just any game, but one against Alabama.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than that. The players and coaches were bringing it all to the practices, so Dre got a chance to see how they all compete.”

Though senior Ambry Thomas and redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray are heavily expected to earn Michigan’s starting cornerback jobs in 2020, nothing but inexperience lies behind those two on the depth chart.