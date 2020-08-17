That trend has continued once again in the Maize and Blue’s 2021 football recruiting cycle, with six of the team’s 21 commits currently residing in either New Jersey, Connecticut or Massachusetts.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has done an outstanding job recruiting the East Coast in recent years, especially since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over prior to the 2015 season.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown has been a significant part of that success, with the 65-year old coach having spent the entirety of his collegiate coaching tenure from 1982-2015 on the East Coast.

One of the potential underrated gems U-M snagged from the Northeast in the 2021 recruiting cycle is Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, who stands a whopping 6-8, 280 pounds.

A primary reason the East Coast is so frequently under recruited is because the competition level is thought to be quite weak as a whole in that region of the country.