Talking Tristan Bounds, Don Brown, U-M's Recruiting Success Out East & More
The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has done an outstanding job recruiting the East Coast in recent years, especially since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over prior to the 2015 season.
That trend has continued once again in the Maize and Blue’s 2021 football recruiting cycle, with six of the team’s 21 commits currently residing in either New Jersey, Connecticut or Massachusetts.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown has been a significant part of that success, with the 65-year old coach having spent the entirety of his collegiate coaching tenure from 1982-2015 on the East Coast.
One of the potential underrated gems U-M snagged from the Northeast in the 2021 recruiting cycle is Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, who stands a whopping 6-8, 280 pounds.
A primary reason the East Coast is so frequently under recruited is because the competition level is thought to be quite weak as a whole in that region of the country.
Brunswick School head coach Michael Hannigan — whose club fell, 20-7, last year to Choate Rosemary Hall — recently provided some background info, however, on not only the kind of competition Bounds and his teammates squared off against in 2019, but also the amount of exceptional talent that resides on the East Coast as a whole.
“It was Class A that Bounds’ school played in last year, so every school they faced had Division 1 kids on it,” Hannigan explained.
