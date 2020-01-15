Williams, the former Georgetown commit, is set to play with his good friend Hunter Dickinson next year at U-M. They've played together with Team Takeover on the AAU Circuit. But before they team up again, the two played against each other Monday night (Jan. 13), and Dickinson's DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) team came out on top, 70-67. Dickinson finished with 14 points in the win, and Williams had 10 in the loss.

Four-star Michigan commit Terrance Williams is having a standout senior prep season at Gonzaga High School (Washington, DC.) before he heads off to U-M for the 2020-21 season. He's averaging just under 19 points per game, and adding 10.3 rebounds and three assists per contest.

Dickinson committed to the Wolverines less than two weeks before Williams made his decision to follow suit. How important was the chance to play together in Williams' decision? His head coach, Steve Turner, says it played a part, but it was more about what U-M had to offer.

"I think a lot of people made it out to be more than what it is," the Gonzaga HS coach said. "But, it certainly didn’t hurt. Those two have played with each other since they were little. They have a very strong relationship, and they’ve spent a lot of time playing with each other on the EYBL. They certainly play well off of each other, so I think they always could imagine seeing themselves playing together, and now it looks like it’s going to come true."