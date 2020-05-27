Michigan Wolverines basketball rising junior forward Brandon Johns will have a big opportunity this season. If Isaiah Livers decides to stay in the NBA Draft and forgo his senior year, Johns will be the presumed starter at the power forward position. But, even if Livers returns, Johns is expected to make a significant impact in U-M's frontcourt. He made a jump from his freshman year to sophomore campaign. After playing just 117 minutes total as a freshman, Johns averaged 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 19.6 minutes per game as a sophomore in 2019-20. He also got the opportunity to start 11 games due to Livers being out with injury. RELATED: In His Own Words: Why Chaundee Brown Chose To Come To Michigan RELATED: Highlights From A Zoom Call Ft. John Beilein, Spike Albrecht & Nik Stauskas

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Brandon Johns is an X-factor. (AP Images)

U-M radio analyst Terry Mills is looking forward to seeing an even more improved Johns in 2020-21. "You talk about Brandon Johns, I expect him to go to a different level," Mills told The Wolverine. "I think one of the things he’ll probably need to work on is consistency, bringing it game in and game out. I know a few games he was kind of banged up. A few more games he was a little under the weather. But, just bringing it every single day on a consistent level, and playing with a lot of energy, because he seems like when he plays with a lot of energy, he’s just that type of player that Michigan needs."