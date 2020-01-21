He departed for Texas following former head coach John Beilein’s exit, however, and the Wolverines’ defensive success has taken a significant downturn this year.

Defense was the primary strength of the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team each of the last two years, with then-de facto coordinator Luke Yaklich leading the charge.

Opponents are shooting 42.9 percent against Michigan this season, which is tied for a disappointing 196th in the country (out of 353 teams).

The defensive performances have been especially disappointing now that conference play has begun again, with each of the last four Big Ten opponents all scoring at least 75 points on the Wolverines.

“We’ve been watching more film of our opponents and have broken down the tendencies they like to do, and we’ve taken that onto the court,” senior center Jon Teske explained today when asked what’s being done to fix the defensive flaws.

“We’re challenging one another, getting better and learning from each other and from the film. I know the kind of team we have and the kind of guys we have, and the way we all buy in every day.

“Coach [Juwan Howard] always says ‘one percent at a time,’ and we’re getting better every day. It’s about contesting shots even more, especially when the shot clock is going down.

“It’s also about boxing out and getting key stops; we were up five or six against Iowa, and they then came down and hit a three.

“If we would’ve gotten a stop there and then hit a three, we would’ve gone up nine. It was a huge swing, and plays like those can change games.”

Friday night’s trip to Iowa City resulted in a 90-83 loss, dropping U-M’s record to 2-4 in league play. The defensive struggles were on full display once again against the Hawkeyes, with Iowa shooting 50.9 percent and junior center Luka Garza going off for 33 points.