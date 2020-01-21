News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard Talks Livers' Status, U-M's Recent Defensive Struggles

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman guard Cole Bajema, sophomore forward Brandon Johns and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media today to discuss not only tomorrow's game against Penn State, but also the club's recent defensive struggles.

RELATED: Howard Talks Recruiting Sense, Wagner's Emergence

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Missing Livers' Defense

Four of the Michigan Wolverines' next six basketball games are at home.
Four of the Michigan Wolverines' next six basketball games are at home. (Lon Horwedel)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Freshman guard Cole Bajema

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Senior center Jon Teske

