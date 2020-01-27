It is unknown what Simpson did to earn the suspension, with the school tabbing his infraction as the usual ‘violation of team policy.’

Riding a four-game losing streak, the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team received more bad news today when it was announced that senior point guard Zavier Simpson would be suspended for tomorrow night’s game at Nebraska.

Simpson’s 12.8 points, 4.3 boards and 8.3 assists per game will all be severely missed tomorrow night in Lincoln for a Wolverine club who has had major problems scoring the ball as of late.

“Everyone needs to step up — [junior guard] Eli [Brooks] and myself, and even [injured junior forward] Isaiah [Livers], even though he’s not playing,” senior center Jon Teske explained this afternoon.

“He's like another coach out there. It’s time for everyone to step up, and that includes myself. We’re obviously in a rut right now, and losing Zavier for this game is difficult.

“We know we’re capable of stepping up though — [sophomore guard] Dave [DeJulius], Eli, [sophomore guard] Adrien [Nunez] and anyone else can go in there, do their job and help us get a road win.

“Zavier’s experience and the way he talks out there [are what make him so valuable]. He’s had the ball in his hands at all times, but I also trust Eli and Dave to do their job.

“I’m capable of doing more too — I just have to go out there and do my job.”

“I just felt for him,” Brooks added, when asked what his initial reaction was upon hearing the news of Simpson’s suspension.

“Basketball is a big part of our lives and has brought us all together, so we’re trying to be there for him at a time like this.

“We want him to know he’s still welcomed and that we care about him — we preach family, and that’s what family does. Zavier has the ball in his hands a lot and makes great plays for us, so it’ll now be about not finding a hero and playing together.

“Hopefully that will lead us to a win. He also brings that energy and is one of the most talkative people on the court.

“Even when he’s not on the court in practice, he’s always trying to coach people up. Just hearing his voice really gets people going.”

DeJulius will likely be the next man up in Simpson’s absence, with the sophomore guard averaging 7.7 points in 21.8 minutes per game so far this year.

He is also connecting on a respectable 37.5 percent of threes, and has shown a knack for being a significant offensive playmaker at times.