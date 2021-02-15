Jaylon Guilbeau has been committed to Texas for five months, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from reaching out.

The 2022 Rivals250 cornerback out of Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial is continuing to hear from a handful of programs and admitted that he's keeping an open mind with his recruiting process.

“I’m committed to Texas, but there are still some schools interested like Texas A&M, Michigan and TCU,” Guilbeau said. “I’m just trying to keep everything cordial and open because the pandemic is going on right now. That’s messing everything up. I’m just going to keep God first and see what happens.”