Texas CB Commit Jaylon Guilbeau Excited About Michigan, Mo Linguist
Jaylon Guilbeau has been committed to Texas for five months, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from reaching out.
The 2022 Rivals250 cornerback out of Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial is continuing to hear from a handful of programs and admitted that he's keeping an open mind with his recruiting process.
“I’m committed to Texas, but there are still some schools interested like Texas A&M, Michigan and TCU,” Guilbeau said. “I’m just trying to keep everything cordial and open because the pandemic is going on right now. That’s messing everything up. I’m just going to keep God first and see what happens.”
Guilbeau originally committed to Texas in September over offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, USC and a number of other major programs. Since then, however, Texas has undergone a changing of the guard.
The Longhorns parted way with head coach Tom Herman and brought in Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as his replacement. Sarkisian and company have been working hard to keep Guilbeau in the fold.
“The new staff is cool,” Guilbeau said. “I’ve talked to Coach Sark a couple of times, and we’ve had some good talks. I think I’m going to like the new staff. I think everything is going to flip. We’ll see if they go out and dominate this year.”
