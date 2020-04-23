The last mock drafts and position rankings have hit the interwebs for tonight's NFL draft, and we have rounded up the final opinions on where the Michigan Wolverines' football prospects are being projected. The Athletic's Dane Brugler, ESPN's Mel Kiper and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah are three of the top prognosticators in the industry, and each of their final takes on the Maize and Blue players are listed below. U-M has 13 athletes who are hoping to hear their names called this weekend — offensive guard Ben Bredeson, defensive end Michael Danna, linebacker Jordan Glasgow, cornerback Lavert Hill, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, tight end Sean McKeon, safety Josh Metellus, offensive guard Mike Onwenu, quarterback Shea Patterson, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, center Cesar Ruiz, offensive tackle Jon Runyan and linebacker Josh Uche.

Former Michigan Wolverines football wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones (left) caught six touchdown passes this past season. (Lon Horwedel)

Ben Bredeson

• No. 127 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Bredeson is a savvy, power-based blocker, who can create a surge with his hands. However, his initial reflex is to react with his hands, not his feet, which will tie him up vs. quick rushers at the snap. "Overall, Bredeson displays the lower body tightness and athletic concerns that likely limit him to a phone booth in the NFL, but he is experienced, strong and tough-minded, showing the starting-level positional traits for a power-running scheme." • No. 130 overall player and the sixth best guard — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22)

Mike Danna

Jordan Glasgow

Lavert Hill

• No. 229 player and the 30th best cornerback — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22) • No. 245 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Despite his slight frame and rail-thin limbs, Hill loves to press and mix things up at the line of scrimmage. However, he often finds himself in a trail position, leading to him grabbing and reacting instead of anticipating and staying ahead of receivers. "Overall, Hill is a hands-on cover man with a nose for the football, but he is too easily outmatched by size and speed at receiver, facing an uphill climb to earn meaningful NFL playing time unless he matures in several areas."

Khaleke Hudson

• No. 157 player and the 14th best outside linebacker — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22) • No. 250 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Although he was occasionally asked to drop and cover, Hudson was clearly most comfortable as a linebacker, blitzing or attacking downhill with his plus break down skills. "However, that also creates fit concerns because he doesn’t have ideal recognition skills or length for linebacker at the next level. Overall, Hudson is a challenging NFL projection because his skill set is a mishmash of different positional traits, but his play speed and competitive spirit give him a chance to find a role as a box safety and special teamer."

Sean McKeon

• No. 238 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "McKeon is a smooth route runner and didn’t put any drops on his film, but the lack of targets also contributed to that. As a blocker, he routinely received praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh for his assignment-sound approach, although he will need to tweak his hand use to better match up in the NFL. "Overall, McKeon doesn’t offer a distinguishing trait that guarantees him a draft pick, but he is a tough-minded blocker with the ball skills to warrant practice squad consideration as he develops." • No. 258 player and the No. 16 tight end — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22)

Josh Metellus

• No. 165 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Metellus competes with an aggressive mentality, especially patrolling the alleys or closing on outside routes. His urgent play style is part of his identity, but he will have a tough time recovering after a false step vs. NFL speed. "Overall, Metellus might not have the high-end athletic traits that will earn him a starting role in camp, but if he gets into an NFL game, he might not give the job back, showing the toughness required for downhill work and just enough range on the back end." • No. 204 player and the 14th best safety — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22)

Mike Onwenu

• No. 213 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Despite the excessive weight, Onwenu doesn’t play sloppy with smooth movements and natural power, driving defenders from the spot with his physical grip. He will get top heavy at times and needs to develop his sustain skills once he connects. "Overall, Onwenu might require an adjustment period in the NFL to improve his timing and hand placement, but his mauling strength and body control make him a draft-and-develop candidate for a power-based scheme." • No. 246 player and the 13th best guard — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22)

Shea Patterson

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cesar Ruiz

Jon Runyan

• No. 229 overall prospect in the draft — The Athletic's Dane Brugler (April 21) "Runyan rarely wastes time searching due to his understanding of protections and pass rush angles, recognizing moves to escort rushers wide of the pocket. However, he can be stressed by high-level speed and he is more of a pusher than drive blocker in the run game. "Overall, Runyan was a model of consistency as the Wolverines’ left tackle, but his average feet, length and play strength will be tougher to disguise in the NFL, projecting best at guard." • No. 234 player and the 11th best guard — ESPN's Mel Kiper (April 22)

Josh Uche