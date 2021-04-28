 Looking at all the Big Ten recruiting classes, including the Michigan Wolverines' football program.
The Landscape Of Big Ten Football Recruiting, & Where U-M's Class Checks In

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
It's still fairly early in the 2022 recruiting cycle in college football, but classes are nevertheless beginning to take shape in a big way around the nation. Below is an in-depth look at what all the Big Ten recruiting classes currently look like, and where the Michigan Wolverines' football haul stacks up.

Three of the top four classes in the conference are not surprising whatsoever, though the program who currently has the second-best haul in the league may come as quite the surprise below.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines' football team went 2-4 last year. (Lon Horwedel)

*Note: The number directly to the left of each Big Ten school's name is its national rank

3. Ohio State

Ohio State football's Ryan Day
Ohio State's Ryan Day first year as the head coach at OSU was 2019. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 1

Rivals250 Commits: 8

Class Breakdown: 10 total commits — three five-stars, six four-stars and one three-star

Top Commit: Southlake (Tex.) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers

8. Rutgers

Rutgers football's Greg Schiano
Rutgers football HC Greg Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to an 11-2 season back in 2006. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 2

Rivals250 Commits: 2

Class Breakdown: 11 total commits — five four-stars and six three-stars

Top Commit: Owensboro (Ken.) High four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

9. Penn State

Penn State football's James Franklin
Penn State's James Franklin's first year on the job was 2014. (USA Today Sports Images)

Big Ten Rank: 3

Rivals250 Commits: 4

Class Breakdown: Eight total commits — seven four-stars and one three-star

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton

16. Michigan

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record during his six years at U-M. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 4

Rivals250 Commits: 2

Class Breakdown: Seven total commits — one five-star, three four-stars and three three-stars

Top Commit: Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson

23. Maryland

Maryland football's Mike Locksley
Maryland's Mike Locksley served as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator prior to his time in College Park. (USA Today Sports Images)

Big Ten Rank: 5

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: Eight total commits — one four-star and seven three-stars

Top Commit: Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson four-star athlete Amari Clark

T-33. Michigan State

Michigan State football's Mel Tucker
Michigan State's Mel Tucker was the head man at Colorado prior to arriving at MSU. (USA Today Sports Images)

Big Ten Rank: 6

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: Five total commits — five three-stars

Top Commits: Conyers (Ga.) Salem three-star offensive guard Kristian Phillips and Buford (Ga.) High three-star safety Malik Spencer

35. Minnesota

Minnesota football's P.J. Fleck
Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was the head man at Western Michigan prior to his time with the Gophers. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 7

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: Five total commits — one four-star and four three-stars

Top Commit: Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward four-star defensive end Trey Bixby

38. Illinois

Illinois football's Bret Bielema
The 2021 campaign will be the first for Bret Bielema at Illinois. (USA Today Sports Images)

Big Ten Rank: 8

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: Five total commits — three three-stars and two two-stars

Top Commit: Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead three-star offensive guard Joey Okla

40. Northwestern

Northwestern football's Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald has been the Wildcats' head coach since 2006. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 9

Rivals250 Commits: 1

Class Breakdown: Three total commits — one four-star and two three-stars

Top Commit: Naperville (Ill.) Central four-star wide receiver Reggie Fleurima

44. Indiana

Indiana football's Tom Allen
Indiana's Tom Allen led the club to an impressive 6-2 season in 2020. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 10

Rivals250 Commits: 1

Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star

Top Commit: Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough

45. Iowa

Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has been the head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 11

Rivals250 Commits: 1

Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star

Top Commit: Gowrie (Iowa) Southeast Valley four-star defensive end Aaron Graves

50. Purdue

Purdue football's Jeff Brohm
Purdue HC Jeff Brohm's first year with the Boilermakers was in 2017. (Tom Campbell)

Big Ten Rank: 12

Rivals250 Commits: 1

Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star

Top Commit: Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern four-star quarterback Brady Allen

T-66. Nebraska

Nebraska football's Scott Frost
Nebraska coach Scott Frost's first year in Lincoln was 2018. (AP Images)

Big Ten Rank: 13

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: Two total commits — two three-stars

Top Commit: Columbus (Neb.) Senior three-star linebacker Ernest Hausmann

T-74. Wisconsin

Wisconsin football's Paul Chryst
Wisconsin head man Paul Chryst's first year with the Badgers was 2015. (Dan Sanger)

Big Ten Rank: 14

Rivals250 Commits: 0

Class Breakdown: One commit — one three-star

Top Commit: Franklin (Wis.) High three-star quarterback Myles Burkett

---

