The Landscape Of Big Ten Football Recruiting, & Where U-M's Class Checks In
It's still fairly early in the 2022 recruiting cycle in college football, but classes are nevertheless beginning to take shape in a big way around the nation. Below is an in-depth look at what all the Big Ten recruiting classes currently look like, and where the Michigan Wolverines' football haul stacks up.
Three of the top four classes in the conference are not surprising whatsoever, though the program who currently has the second-best haul in the league may come as quite the surprise below.
RELATED: Into The Blue: Is U-M Still In It For Five-Star USC Commit Domani Jackson?
RELATED: Re-Ranking U-M's 2016 Recruiting Haul, A Class Loaded With Top-End Talent
*Note: The number directly to the left of each Big Ten school's name is its national rank
3. Ohio State
Big Ten Rank: 1
Rivals250 Commits: 8
Class Breakdown: 10 total commits — three five-stars, six four-stars and one three-star
Top Commit: Southlake (Tex.) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers
8. Rutgers
Big Ten Rank: 2
Rivals250 Commits: 2
Class Breakdown: 11 total commits — five four-stars and six three-stars
Top Commit: Owensboro (Ken.) High four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
9. Penn State
Big Ten Rank: 3
Rivals250 Commits: 4
Class Breakdown: Eight total commits — seven four-stars and one three-star
Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton
16. Michigan
Big Ten Rank: 4
Rivals250 Commits: 2
Class Breakdown: Seven total commits — one five-star, three four-stars and three three-stars
Top Commit: Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson
23. Maryland
Big Ten Rank: 5
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: Eight total commits — one four-star and seven three-stars
Top Commit: Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson four-star athlete Amari Clark
T-33. Michigan State
Big Ten Rank: 6
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: Five total commits — five three-stars
Top Commits: Conyers (Ga.) Salem three-star offensive guard Kristian Phillips and Buford (Ga.) High three-star safety Malik Spencer
35. Minnesota
Big Ten Rank: 7
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: Five total commits — one four-star and four three-stars
Top Commit: Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward four-star defensive end Trey Bixby
38. Illinois
Big Ten Rank: 8
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: Five total commits — three three-stars and two two-stars
Top Commit: Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead three-star offensive guard Joey Okla
40. Northwestern
Big Ten Rank: 9
Rivals250 Commits: 1
Class Breakdown: Three total commits — one four-star and two three-stars
Top Commit: Naperville (Ill.) Central four-star wide receiver Reggie Fleurima
44. Indiana
Big Ten Rank: 10
Rivals250 Commits: 1
Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star
Top Commit: Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough
45. Iowa
Big Ten Rank: 11
Rivals250 Commits: 1
Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star
Top Commit: Gowrie (Iowa) Southeast Valley four-star defensive end Aaron Graves
50. Purdue
Big Ten Rank: 12
Rivals250 Commits: 1
Class Breakdown: Two total commits — one four-star and one three-star
Top Commit: Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern four-star quarterback Brady Allen
T-66. Nebraska
Big Ten Rank: 13
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: Two total commits — two three-stars
Top Commit: Columbus (Neb.) Senior three-star linebacker Ernest Hausmann
T-74. Wisconsin
Big Ten Rank: 14
Rivals250 Commits: 0
Class Breakdown: One commit — one three-star
Top Commit: Franklin (Wis.) High three-star quarterback Myles Burkett
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook