With that in mind, we've decided to take a look back at the most unique scheduling quirks the Wolverines have faced throughout their history, discovering several oddities dating all the way back to the program's debut season of 1879.

The season-opener at Washington appears likely to be canceled, with more cancelations potentially on the way.

The 2020 Michigan Wolverines football schedule is bound to be one of its strangest ever, with plenty of uncertainty still surrounding it and how many of its games will even be played.

• When Michigan crushed Michigan State last year, 44-10, on Nov. 16, it marked the latest the two rivals had squared off in a season since 1928. The Maize and Blue took down the Spartans, 3-0, in Ann Arbor on Nov. 17, 1928.

• Head coach Jim Harbaugh's U-M debut occurred on a Thursday night, with his Wolverines falling at Utah, 24-17, on Sept. 3, 2015.

• The Sept. 10, 2011, showdown against Notre Dame was the first time Michigan ever played a home night game in (at the time) its 132 years of football. The Maize and Blue came out victorious that evening against the Irish, 35-31.

• U-M took down Central Michigan, 41-17, on Sept. 9, 2006, but saw the game delayed by lightning in what was the first weather delay in Michigan Stadium history. Brady Hoke's debut against Western Michigan on Sept. 3, 2011, meanwhile, was the first contest in school history that was canceled early due to weather (it ended in the third quarter with the Wolverines holding a 34-10 lead).

• Michigan's thrilling 38-35 win at Minnesota on Oct. 10, 2003, occurred on a Friday night in order to avoid conflict with the Minnesota Twins' playoff baseball game.

• The Maize and Blue won at Hawaii, 48-17, on Nov. 28, 1998, one week after their annual showdown with Ohio State. This marked the first time U-M did not close the regular-season against the Buckeyes since 1986, when Michigan also played at Hawaii on Dec. 6 that year.