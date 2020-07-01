 Don Brown's Defense One Of Nation's Best At Applying Pressure | Michigan Wolverines Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 12:48:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Don Brown's Defense Led The Nation In Pressuring QBs

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown has long based his defensive philosophy around a five-word mantra: "Solve your problems with aggression."

RELATED: Can JJ McCarthy Win It? 5 Thoughts Going Into Last Day Of Elite 11 Finals

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Wide Receivers in 2020

Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown is entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown is entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor. (Per Kjeldsen)

For the most part, that mantra's been effectively implemented, with the Wolverines posting top-three finishes in total defense during Brown's first three seasons in Ann Arbor and a No. 11 ranking in the category in 2019. The Maize and Blue have averaged more than 2.5 sacks per game in each season Brown's called the defense, including marks that ranked in the top 10 nationally in 2017 and 2018.

Michigan Team Sacks Under Don Brown
Season Total Sacks Sacks Per Game National Rank

2016

32

2.56

T-35th

2017

46

3.54

4th

2018

42

3.23

T-7th

2019

36

2.77

T-21st

U-M hasn't just succeeded in bringing the quarterback down, but it was the best in the land last season at pressuring the quarterback, according to PFF. In fact, U-M posted a 45.1 percent pressure rate, and was one of only two teams to be above 40 percent.

PFF measures pressures by combining sacks, hurries and hits (knockdowns) on the quarterback.

Last season, the U-M pass rush was led by linebacker Josh Uche, who is now a New England Patriot after being drafted by the club in the second round. Uche had 8.5 sacks, and sat atop the team in sacks for the second straight year. He also was efficient when it came to affecting the pocket, with 46 pressures on 206 pass-rush snaps.

Now that Uche has departed, the Wolverines will look for increased production out of its returning defensive end duo of junior Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, and will need one or two more to emerge, potentially a freshman or another underclassman.

Hutchinson had 4.5 sacks and 46 pressures in 376 pass-rush snaps in 2019, while Paye notched 6.5 sacks and 37 pressures in 316 snaps rushing the passer.

Get a FREE t-shirt when you join TheWolverine.com with promo code Monthly2020

Below, we've provided the pressure rates for U-M's top returning pass-rushers in 2020.

Michigan Pressure Stats - 2019 (via PFF)
Player Pressure Rate

Cam McGrone

30.0%

Aidan Hutchinson

12.2%

Kwity Paye

11.7%

Carlo Kemp

7.8%
Note: Cam McGrone rushed the passer just 77 times last season, but had a high rate of success, with 23 pressures.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}