The NFL Draft Has Been Jim Harbaugh's Time To Shine
The Michigan Wolverines' football program has fared well in the NFL Draft ever since the event was created back in 1936, but has done exceptionally well since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over.
Since the 2016 NFL Draft (which was Harbaugh's first on the job), U-M has seen 31 of its players chosen in the annual event, which is tied with powerhouse Clemson for the fifth most in the sport during that span.
The only five schools who have had more are Alabama (48), Ohio State (45), LSU (37) and Florida (32). Many of Harbaugh's critics like to provide constant reminders of how he has yet to make it to the College Football Playoff, despite having had an immense amount of NFL talent on his rosters.
The exact same sentiment can be used for the Florida Gators, who have had more players drafted than Michigan since 2016 and has yet to make the Playoff. LSU at least has a national title under its belt (2019), but only has one Playoff appearance, despite having had the third-most players in college football drafted since 2016.
