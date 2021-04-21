The Michigan Wolverines' football program has fared well in the NFL Draft ever since the event was created back in 1936, but has done exceptionally well since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over.

Since the 2016 NFL Draft (which was Harbaugh's first on the job), U-M has seen 31 of its players chosen in the annual event, which is tied with powerhouse Clemson for the fifth most in the sport during that span.