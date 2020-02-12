The Michigan Wolverines' football team already has a 2021 commitment from a local Rivals250 members (Sterling Heights Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi), and appears to be in outstanding shape with several others (Clarkston High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, most notably).

Belleville High four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne currently resides as the top player in the state, but what the Wolverines' chances are of landing him seem to be up for debate.

The Maize and Blue last reeled in the Mitten State's top player in 2017, when Detroit Cass Tech five-star wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones inked with the program (U-M actually signed the top three players in the state that year, with current senior cornerback Ambry Thomas and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross being the other two).

Prior to Peoples-Jones, however, Michigan hadn't signed the state's top player since 2009, when Detroit Cass Tech five-star William Campbell was brought on board.