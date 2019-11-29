The Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) on Saturday in a clash of two hated rivals. The Buckeyes come in as the No.1 team in the country, according to the College Football Playoff committee. They're ranked No. 1 in a multitude of other metrics, making it a tough challenge for U-M. There are some areas in which the Wolverines could exploit, however. We take a look at what the analytics say about the Wolverines and the Buckeyes

Analysis: Ohio State has a flawless record, and has been nearly flawless in a whole lot of areas. They're efficient (as shown above) and will be a huge challenge, even for a team like U-M team that also ranks highly in efficiency.

Overall: 1st in team efficiency with a score of 97.2.

Overall: 12th in team efficiency with a score of 80.8

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. (A fifth factor, turnovers, is informed marginally by sack rates, the only quality-based statistic that has a consistent relationship with turnover margins.)

The SP+ Ratings are a college football ratings system derived from both play-by-play and drive data from all 800+ of a season's FBS college football games (and 140,000+ plays). The components for SP+ reflect the components of four of what Bill Connelly has deemed the Five Factors of college football: efficiency , explosiveness , field position , and finishing drives .

The Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI) is a college football rating system based on opponent-adjusted possession efficiency, representing the per possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent.

Michigan

Overall: 11th ranked with a FEI score of .81

Offense: 28th ranked with an OFEI score of .62

Defense: 6th ranked with a DFEI score of .96

Ohio State

Overall: 1st ranked with a FEI score of 1.60

Offense: 4th ranked with an OFEI score of 1.72

Defense: 2nd ranked with a DFEI score of 1.42

Analysis: The U-M defense struggled last year against the Buckeyes, giving up 62 points. This year, U-M ranks highly in defense, as well, and will need to play up to its capabilities if it wants to stop one of the best offenses in the country. The good news is, the Wolverines continue to climb the ranks in offense after a slow start to the year. If the defense keeps U-M in the game, the offense may score just enough points to win.