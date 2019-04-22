The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 22
Tweets of the Day:
🏆 The Vault CHAMPION! 🏆 @UMichGym's Anthony McCallum took home his third NCAA Men's Vault championship last night! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BK0wq3ctQF— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 21, 2019
Michigan Sweeps Doubleheader, Northwestern at Wilpon Complexhttps://t.co/v0GJxOTIi1#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FNlp4zhBTF— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 21, 2019
WIN! Michigan tops Northwestern, 3-2, in game one of today's DH. Game two starts in ~35 minutes. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8bkU1vrekz— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 21, 2019
How SWEEP it is! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Hf7iKODED1— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 21, 2019
A Sunday SWEEP for @umichbaseball!@BTNStudentU caught up with Wolverine head coach Erik Bakich to discuss his team's outstanding performance against Northwestern!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y1GWHvatvw— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
What a day for these Wolverines!@umichbaseball's Christan Bullock and Ako Thomas combine for six hits and six RBI in Michigan's game 2 win over Northwestern!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LKcYk3H2BF— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
ICYMI: @umichbaseball swept a Sunday doubleheader from Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/eVw1ir4Wx6— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
Are we the only ones who can listen to @UMichFootball OC @Coach_Gattis talk offense all day?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
Didn't think so. pic.twitter.com/bic2CGLpoG
Happy Easter from Michigan Football! #GoBlue | #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/z87qHXsOOT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 21, 2019
"It's something I'm so grateful for, for my experience there."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
- @UMichFootball OC @Coach_Gattis, on his time under Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/TyYCxn6j02
Watch the top plays from @umichsoftball's big win over Illinois. pic.twitter.com/FOpvGSboTU— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 21, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Will U-M's Defense Take A Big Step Back In 2019? History Suggests Otherwise
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Michigan's 'mutt of a dog' offense likely to employ library of plays
• Chris Petersen, Michigan Football: Predicting the two-deep for offense after spring
---
