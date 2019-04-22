"It’s the pretty dog walking down the road that you’re trying to figure out what kind of dog is it. For us, we do a little bit of everything. There’s times where we can pick and choose what we do. That’s hard and challenging for defenses to be able to prepare for us with the number of different things that we can do. We pick and choose what we do and what we major in, and the emphasis of who we’re playing each week to allow our kids, to give them the correct game plan"

— Josh Gattis on the offense