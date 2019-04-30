News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 30

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Zach Gentry was selected by the Steelers. (USA Today)

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

He’s a guy that we’re excited about getting in here and getting to work with
— Pittsburgh tight ends coach James Daniel

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Recruiting: More New Prospects Emerging

• Andrew Hussey, Caris LeVert Details How He Ended Up At Michigan On The Woj Pod

• Austin Fox, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, GM Explain What Made Them Select Devin Bush

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Andre Seldon Talks Negative Recruiting, More

• Andrew Hussey, Pittsburgh Steelers Excited To Have Tight End Zach Gentry

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: JJ McCarthy Is The Guy In 2021

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Fab Five reunion, complete with Chris Webber, could finally be in the cards

---

