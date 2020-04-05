News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The. Final. Four. Was. Supposed. To. Be. Today."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter on Saturday afternoon
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: All-American Kicker/Punter Tommy Doman Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Around the Big Ten: An in-Depth Look at Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Two top Targets Trending Away From Michigan?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for Rivals100 Recruits

• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Rivals100 LB Aaron Willis Talks top 7 and Decision Timeline

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}