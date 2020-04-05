The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 5
Tweets of the day
Congrats to 〽️🏀 Legend Rudy Tomjanovich following his election into the @Hoophall ... it's an amazing class!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 4, 2020
Release | https://t.co/wW0fFiKdzN#GoBlue #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/8cDtDadYz4
Let ‘em know.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 4, 2020
🗣 @CharlesWoodson https://t.co/FmVDZPtsAM
The. Final. Four. Was. Supposed. To. Be. Today. pic.twitter.com/j6M5h8xj9H— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 4, 2020
Thanks for all of your continued support at Michigan Stadium and we can't wait to have you back.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 4, 2020
What is your favorite game day tradition? GO! 👇 pic.twitter.com/krcttJHYKy
#MarchMadnessMoments F4!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2020
(1) - @UMBCAthletics' upset of UVA in 2018, first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed
vs.
(9) - @TreyBurke's game-tying shot vs. Kansas for @umichbball in 2013
Five-star Greg Brown is one of the last big prospects on the board in the Class of 2020. @coreyevans_10 caught up with him for an in-depth interview to get the latest: https://t.co/zdch03nnDL pic.twitter.com/CazbwkEYm3— Rivals (@Rivals) April 5, 2020
Try us out for FREE!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 4, 2020
60-day trial for all premium football, basketball and recruiting content: https://t.co/yKrnZYKcAo pic.twitter.com/wgrEyjj54x
2021 class could be VERY SCARY if a few dudes stay home! pic.twitter.com/gKluF3H33T— Josh Bisher (@MaiZe_N_BlUe19) April 5, 2020
April 5, 2020 Happy Birthday Captain Dwight Hicks - https://t.co/i90iOo72Pm pic.twitter.com/sCXUjNJaVd— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) April 5, 2020
Relive the 〽️agic #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YM6oEafN4Q— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 4, 2020
Thank you to the Michigan faithful for the support on my commitment and an even bigger thank you to the doubters, can’t wait to prove you all wrong. Go Blue 〽️— Casey Phinney (@caseyphinney) April 4, 2020
Belleville to U Of M ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/G33m9kQoTL— 4 💫 (@jamaribuddin) April 4, 2020
Wanna thank everyone who wished me happy birthday! A true blessing to see 25 years of life on this earth! God bless 🙏🏾— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) April 4, 2020
Happy Anniversary! There’s no one I’d rather go nowhere with today. Best 28 years of my life. Love you! @LisaMcCaffrey6 pic.twitter.com/exVIJXdOTO— Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) April 4, 2020
TOP 7 ‼️‼️@LSUfootball 🐯 @UMichFootball 〽️@AlabamaFTBL 🐘 @Vol_Football 🟠@TexasFootball 🤘🏾@ASUFootball 🔱@TerpsFootball 🐢 pic.twitter.com/tTtgYaFF7I— Aaron Willis (@44crzy) April 4, 2020
💛💙| #HAILToTheFrontLine pic.twitter.com/mHjtkhMip6— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) April 4, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: All-American Kicker/Punter Tommy Doman Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Around the Big Ten: An in-Depth Look at Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Two top Targets Trending Away From Michigan?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for Rivals100 Recruits
• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Rivals100 LB Aaron Willis Talks top 7 and Decision Timeline
