This was fun: @BTNMikeHall asks @isaiah__02 questions from a @umichbball fan on Twitter.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 5, 2020
Hardest teammate to guard in practice: @moritz_weasley.
Hardest teammate to score on: @1CMatthews & @Xaviersimpson3.
Hardest B1G player to defend: @PennStateMBB's @LamarStevens11. pic.twitter.com/9yW4FDVP19
Spent some time getting know Michigan center Cesar Ruiz (@_OverCees) this weekend. I asked him what’s so significant about playing center and being the youngest interior OL in this draft class.— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 5, 2020
His answer was phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/zNA7y9mvgh
It's Sunday.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 5, 2020
Soon enough, Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) will be playing on Sundays.
Here's a quick sampling of what the former @UMichFootball QB can do for a team. pic.twitter.com/tnyVkvo6Fg
RT if your team is going to win the Ultimate Fan Bracket! 💪 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/7CgmSOlmB5— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020
5️⃣6️⃣ 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QD3UPAOucq— Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) April 5, 2020
Happy Sunday people! God is good all the time! #Blessed— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) April 5, 2020
Top 17!!!🔥 My recruitment is still open!! pic.twitter.com/MAROyWJn2k— 𝓣𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓺 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓼 (@LeeqRobbins11) April 5, 2020
- BOOKMARK ALERT -— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 5, 2020
Stuck at home and needing to get that workout in?
Thanks to Ashley Jackson of @umichstrength, here is your dedicated Circuit you can do right at home. 💪💪#GoBlue 〽️💪 | @txstronger pic.twitter.com/cKzHeAbizP
Season In Review: Michigan Women's Basketball #GoBlue » https://t.co/NeWQ0eJdnc— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 5, 2020
👊 @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/bToRMg24ep
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: What's Next? A Look at Five Michigan Commit Candidates
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: What's Next? A Closer Look at Inside Linebacker Recruiting
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jean-Mary 'Will be Great as LBs Coach' at Michigan, per USF Writer
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Michigan Makes cut for Highly-Rated 2021 WR Target
