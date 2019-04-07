The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 7
Tweets of the Day:
Back in the Big House for a little Saturday afternoon work. 😤— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 6, 2019
Thanks to all the fans who came out to watch!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HNaAN5XJQu
#BigCeesInSpace 👀💨 https://t.co/BXAtR6mO14— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) April 6, 2019
Back to The Big House! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/gKOXFctki3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 7, 2019
Advance!!! On to the NCAA Championship #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ugo5lvSAdL— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 7, 2019
On FX, @jacobbradmoore and his 14.650 holds for the top spot!— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 7, 2019
Moore is the 13th FX champion in school history, and first for a Wolverine since our guy @staceyervinjr 2013!#GoBlue〽️ | #SplashSplash💦💦 pic.twitter.com/WqhdYKugDI
Battling On. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qzTs6axOcf— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 6, 2019
WIN! Ako Thomas' two-run double in the 7th inning is the difference. The teams meet Sunday in a 1 p.m. start at the Wilpon Complex #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XjGa9H3Vlq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 6, 2019
Bark in the Park is always a great success at @umichbaseball.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 6, 2019
12/10 would do this again. (In fact, we will do it again on 4/28) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vgVRSo4GJL
Wish we were playing again in the Final 4 but these moments with with my son @PBeilein are the next best thing #goblue pic.twitter.com/ywTPdEiCBR— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) April 6, 2019
Last night it was great to catch up with two of my favorite coaches , 30 years after their epic 1989 National Championship Game. Everyone all smiles now #Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/0vlpkOd0T6— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) April 6, 2019
No better person to give @JohnBeilein the Wooden “Keys to Life” Award than @AustinHatch30 at the #AIALegendsBreakfast#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/vQnSvutBew— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 6, 2019
.@jacobbradmoore claims the floor title with a 14.650. @UMichGym pic.twitter.com/6PQTfhHbOH— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 7, 2019
After @umichsoftball's 14th straight win, Wolverines' head coach Carol Hutchins catches up with @BTNStudentU to discuss her team's performance vs. Indiana!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DNXhBoORk5— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 6, 2019
Congrats to @brienne_minor on joining the 100-win club today! Bri is the ninth Wolverine to win 100 singles matches in a career! #goblue pic.twitter.com/Xff7HVFmkb— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 6, 2019
Victors!!! We scored a season-high 21 goals to defeat Brown and improve to 2-0 in the CWPA. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QpsLYmV2kf— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 6, 2019
Victors!! We start conference play with a big win over Saint Francis (Pa.) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/smv5FZAW03— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 6, 2019
Wolverines supporting Wolverines!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) April 6, 2019
Let’s go @UMichLacrosse! pic.twitter.com/A9QbN7ZbOz
Headlines:
---
