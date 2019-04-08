Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 8

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Gvfbqr87hm2ayh21sua6
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson at practice Saturday.
Brandon Brown

Tweets of the Day: 

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Practice Highlights - 7 on 7

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: DeaMonte Trayanum High On U-M's RB Board

• Brandon Brown, Michigan hosting a big time offensive line target today...

• Angelique S. Chengalis: The Detroit News: Michigan's Onwenu slims down, enhances his skill set

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Injured Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet turns heads with work ethic

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}