The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Five practices left in Spring Ball.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 7, 2019
Time for a little post-practice treat! 😋#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v6NDUxPn0X
I love the entire #UMich fanbase! This season was filled with so much fun. #GoBlue always and forever!!— Charles Matthews (@1CMatthews) April 7, 2019
April 7, 2019
Our DBs are putting in work this Spring! @MZordich @CoachCPartridge #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sUgu5aebAu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 7, 2019
WIN THE GAME ✔️— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 7, 2019
WIN THE SERIES ✔️#GoBlue blanks Minnesota 8-0; improves to 22-8, 4-1 B1G pic.twitter.com/pHuVpSwgDP
WALK-OFF WINNER! @kenzienemitz44 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hHvPn0d8yt— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 7, 2019
Keeping it rolling! #goblue pic.twitter.com/98wSMwvWDw— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 7, 2019
HOW SWEEP IT IS! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4JpksJA1pI— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 7, 2019
Victors!!! We improve to 3-0 in the CWPA with a win over No. 15 Princeton. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/K5kPrG5N82— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) April 7, 2019
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝!! @UMichWGym advanced to their 24th NCAA Championship after taking second place this weekend in the Regional! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/a6wTKWqBvf— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) April 7, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Practice Highlights - 7 on 7
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: DeaMonte Trayanum High On U-M's RB Board
• Brandon Brown, Michigan hosting a big time offensive line target today...
• Angelique S. Chengalis: The Detroit News: Michigan's Onwenu slims down, enhances his skill set
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Injured Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet turns heads with work ethic
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook