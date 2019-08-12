News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Nhpufupbsyxha59klue5
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Steelers rookie LB Devin Bush Jr.’s first preseason game was just about perfect. Seriously. The tape is ridiculous."
— ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon has Been an Early Standout

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Home Game

• Jared Stormer, Maize N Brew: 5 Bold Predictions for Michigan Football in 2019

• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Maryland Coach Takes Cheap Shot at Josh Gattis

• Pete Fiutak, SportsBookWire: College Football Preview: Michigan Wolverines Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}