The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12
Tweets of the day
〽️〽️〽️#GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/9p9MtJnoBM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 11, 2019
20 DAYS. https://t.co/QObj1wBlPb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 11, 2019
We are also 20 Corwin “Cornflakes” Brown days away from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 11, 2019
One of the greatest safeties & captains in Michigan Football history, he had this to say after playing his last game as a Wolverine. GO BLUE!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/dOI5yUiZHO
THE NEXT CHAPTER......... words cannot express how excited I am, to be honest it still hasn't really hit me. I'm so grateful for opportunities like these and can't wait to get started.— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) August 11, 2019
Time to hit the ground running fall camp is in full swing!@UMichFootball#goblue #TheTEAM pic.twitter.com/KqAsF2NmFa
HO〽️E pic.twitter.com/ztvb0AAiuH— Riley Joslin (@therileyjoslin) August 12, 2019
2️⃣0️⃣ Days until the start of the Michigan Football season! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/qqWzCjK5I4— Wolverine Kingdom (@WolverineKngdom) August 11, 2019
#Steelers rookie LB Devin Bush Jr’s first preseason game was just about perfect. Seriously. The tape is ridiculous.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 12, 2019
It’s bigger than 🏈. @coobles321 is an incredible guy&so too are many of his friends, like @Wino.Not hard to be a fan when you read story after story like this about Larry&his @UMichFootball fellas. Chase has a special place in the #HubbardSisters hearts too. #MichiganMen #GoBlue https://t.co/a2PxCmAU5v pic.twitter.com/2qJ1auPfP2— Dr. Bradford Hubbard (@hubbardbradford) August 11, 2019
August 12, 2019 Rest in Peace George Jewett - https://t.co/qsPHQIPSPP pic.twitter.com/v0BWzzXZiR— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 12, 2019
What's on your to-do list for a summer weekend in Ann Arbor? https://t.co/AF0NdsBO2q— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 11, 2019
The Garden's about to be 🔥. Hyped to finally put on my @NYKnicks gear. Everyone go check out my #PaniniInstant card now https://t.co/AaF8tJ6FeX pic.twitter.com/spd2u5t5rn— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) August 11, 2019
A lot of buckets in this pic 🤦♂️🏦 https://t.co/v0GE3cyl1B— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) August 11, 2019
Practices are underway with @umichvball! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RagSdOBgkc— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) August 11, 2019
to say this moment was a blessing would be an understatement. I could tell a gang of stories or just say I’m thankful... #1stofMany #MobSquad pic.twitter.com/AXa7ZDP7c8— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) August 12, 2019
Tomorrow is our Coach Carr Classic event! Get a good night of sleep and have a great time tomorrow! If you post on social please use the hashtag #ChadToughCCC so we can follow along with the fun! Thank you again to all our sponsors, participants, volunteers! pic.twitter.com/LupjFyRy0Y— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) August 11, 2019
This is garbage. The @MHSAA needs to rectify this in a hurry. https://t.co/3VOJOHckcj— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 11, 2019
Josh Christopher popped out and dropped 40‼️ at the Drew yesterday @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/n597aNpJzE— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) August 11, 2019
Here @thecrawsover watching the next generation! #rotary #neahbay pic.twitter.com/Q6Pkfyyxq2— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 11, 2019
Happy Born Day #Packers salute!#TitleTown #Lambeau #GreenBay #GoPackGo #PutCheeseOnEverything #NFL100 #2nd2None pic.twitter.com/bKnZVouw0D— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) August 11, 2019
New kits looking FRESH for photo day! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Vceebbxj00— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) August 11, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Sean McKeon has Been an Early Standout
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Analysts Talk U-M's Toughest Home Game
• Jared Stormer, Maize N Brew: 5 Bold Predictions for Michigan Football in 2019
• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Maryland Coach Takes Cheap Shot at Josh Gattis
• Pete Fiutak, SportsBookWire: College Football Preview: Michigan Wolverines Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction
