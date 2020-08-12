 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete. They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they’re disappointed at this time. I share in their disappointment today."
— Jim Harbaugh on the Big Ten's decision

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh, U-M Respond To Fall Cancellation

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What They're Saying: Reaction To Big Ten's Cancellation Of Fall Sports

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Explains Decision To Cancel Fall Sports

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Inside Michigan's Push For Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall

Mike DeCourcey, Sporting News: Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost have a point: This season, a football field might be the safest place for players

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}