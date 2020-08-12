TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 12
Tweets of the day
Giannis handing out headbutts pic.twitter.com/gW2RQFDDXZ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2020
Jim Harbaugh statement on season cancellation: pic.twitter.com/ISAtYX40In— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 11, 2020
Yes, please. https://t.co/0mbvsh72Tt— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 11, 2020
A staff member from a prominent Big 10 program just told me he is "pissed. Sad. Speechless. Shocked. All mixed into one." Says the players are devastated.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 11, 2020
Jim Harbaugh with some insanely good perspective back in 2018:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 11, 2020
“Thankful to have a season to gear up for. I’ve talked to some other coaches and players that don’t have a season to gear up for this year, and it’s sad.”#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/hMKWs0a2Er
Michigan senior DB Tyler Cochran on Instagram: “It’s even more disappointing that the Michigan president did not come speak to our team or even explain his decision making process. Not surprising since I’ve never seen him in the facility in my 4+ years here...” pic.twitter.com/QGWF2s5TeB— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 12, 2020
Stay strong to the BLUE Faithful, especially our players! Go Blue! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️❤️❤️— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) August 11, 2020
Michigan’s still on the field. H/T @BruceCampbell24 pic.twitter.com/bMo1D8f4Ak— Orion Sang (@orion_sang) August 11, 2020
Statement from @CoachJim4UM regarding the postponement of the 2020 season… pic.twitter.com/vXW7S1ZPWT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 11, 2020
Coach Harbaugh didn’t hear no bell! https://t.co/nkf9dPEGhf— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 11, 2020
B1G commissioner Kevin Warren dodges ? whether or not the vote to postpone was unanimous.— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) August 11, 2020
"This was a decision that was made on a collective basis and I want to express to you that we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure our students in the Big Ten are respected."
#letthemplay @CoachJim4UM @chengelis @BigTenNetwork @UMichFootball @UMichMagee pic.twitter.com/pmfHazVSBB— Peachpagano (@Peachpagano) August 11, 2020
