TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Clearly the presidents have their own agenda and it doesn’t line up with the majority of players and coaches I know,” Hutchinson said. “The majority want to play and that’s been taken away by someone who doesn’t come to Schembechler Hall. It will be a huge issue if other conferences play and the Big Ten doesn’t.”
— Chris Hutchinson, former Michigan defensive lineman and father of current defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Spring Football In The Big Ten? Not Likely

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Questions That Need To Be Answered ASAP ... For The Big Ten Players' Sake

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks In On Top 2022 OL Targets

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines In The NBA: Seven Clinch Playoff Berths; Injury Updates

Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: 'We just want answers': Parents of UM players frustrated at Big Ten's decision to postpone season

