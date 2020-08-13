TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 13
Tweets of the day
The @NCAA @bigten need to SWIFTLY answer important questions about eligibility/scholarship numbers/recruiting.— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 12, 2020
Lets avoid hurting these young men any further and have transparent communication.
There’s a lot of incredible off field staff in the B10, we’d be happy to discuss/help!
August 12, 2020
Only the strong survive— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) August 12, 2020
Footage of Duncan Robinson missing a shot: pic.twitter.com/tDIx938hVb— x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 13, 2020
.@OhioStateFB head coach Ryan Day is still exploring options for the Buckeyes to play this fall. pic.twitter.com/bo1QF9SYMZ— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 12, 2020
Big Ten and Pac-12 play eight-game schedule in 9 weeks from Jan. 2-Feb. 27. Use indoor facilities in Detroit, Indy, Minneapolis and Milwaukee for B1G. Then conference title games. Drop that Rose Bowl on March 13, the day before Selection Sunday. Smoke a cigarette.— billlandis25 (@BillLandis25) August 12, 2020
Sadly, the bitter reality: The Big Ten better hope the SEC, ACC and Big 12 eventually cancel fall football as well. If not, Big Ten is damaged in so many ways, financially, competitively, recruiting-wise, etc. Lots and lots of important people ticked off by the suddenness.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) August 12, 2020
Big Ten logic: it’s safe to open campuses for classes, let kids live in dorms, & let athletes train for 20 hours a week in their sports, but it’s not safe to play games in any sports. This is insanity.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2020
Still don’t believe it...— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 12, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Spring Football In The Big Ten? Not Likely
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Questions That Need To Be Answered ASAP ... For The Big Ten Players' Sake
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks In On Top 2022 OL Targets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines In The NBA: Seven Clinch Playoff Berths; Injury Updates
• Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: 'We just want answers': Parents of UM players frustrated at Big Ten's decision to postpone season
---
