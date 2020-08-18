 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Wearing #25 has been something I have wanted for a long time. Getting my dad’s blessing made it truly an amazing moment for both of us & our family. He made #25 an iconic number at Michigan & I will wear it with pride every day”
— Jace Howard
Headlines of the day

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Getting To Know Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: U-M Football Parents Write Letter to Schissel, Warren ... Still Want Games

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Caris LeVert Impressing As Playoffs Begin

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four schools 2022 WR Tyler Morris talks with most

