TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 18
Tweets of the day
@grant_newsome @JTERogan @UMichFootball @PirateFootball @CoachJim4UM @GoTeamIMPACT— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) August 17, 2020
Please retweet and thank you!
I'm going to do this 5k virtual with my mom and dad the day before my 107th surgery at @MottChildren hospital for @GoTeamIMPACT ! Please help kids like me! pic.twitter.com/ehJ8ItFRMr
College sports attorney Tom Mars told @PlankShow & @JonJansen77 one way or another the information the #BigTen used to decide to postpone the 2020 fall sports season will end up in the hands of players and parents. pic.twitter.com/7DkUgv7mI6— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) August 17, 2020
Rivals100 RB and top Michigan target Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) was rocking the 〽️🏈 Jumpman cleats at his team’s picture day. 👀#GoBlue— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 17, 2020
📺Full video: https://t.co/j93v0QOrUz pic.twitter.com/GNZbFQ6Mwc
#PennState AD Sandy Barbour on #B1G decision: "It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents."— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 17, 2020
Wow.
We, the Wolverine Football Parents, stand united with our team. @B1Gfootball #LetThemPlay #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/cMBvtY9CWh— Wolverine Football Parents (@WolverineFamily) August 17, 2020
I appreciate all the schools that was Recruiting me. My Top 6 schools. 🦾🦾🦾 pic.twitter.com/M0bh05GAuQ— Brandon Weston (@BWest233) August 17, 2020
Never in a million years did I think I’d see this imagine anywhere outside of a Madden re-draft. pic.twitter.com/LwsdgqHKcW— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 17, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Getting To Know Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: U-M Football Parents Write Letter to Schissel, Warren ... Still Want Games
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Caris LeVert Impressing As Playoffs Begin
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: 2021 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 2.0
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four schools 2022 WR Tyler Morris talks with most
---
