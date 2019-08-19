The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 19
Tweets of the day
Nothing more beautiful than this! #PureMichigan https://t.co/FEJcf62SGD— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 19, 2019
Mother nature put on a show tonight! @UMichFootball @UMich #sunset #gorgeous #MotherNature #amazing pic.twitter.com/flCBum8vgG— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) August 19, 2019
Amen. The next “shock” I want to see is Shea lighting up “D’s” and watching them write about that! Coming to a Big House near you soon! https://t.co/sE8uJo9Q10— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 19, 2019
August 19, 2019 Rest In Peace Fritz Crisler - https://t.co/lX9FN6YnlE pic.twitter.com/Qvam9wVEyr— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 19, 2019
Jamal Crawford's handles = 🔥#TeamDay | @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/ffVHw2VrlZ— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 18, 2019
🤞🏿4L❤️ pic.twitter.com/otWj9kBgJJ— David Long Jr. (@dljxxii) August 19, 2019
Win the starting RB job, rush for 1,500+ yards with 15 TDs, become the B1G freshman of the year, and lead Michigan to the CFP https://t.co/WXi0OHMCgb— Ted Janes (@tedjanes7) August 18, 2019
Over Under Season win totals from @SuperBookUSA— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) August 18, 2019
Alabama 11.5
Clemson 11.5
Michigan 10.5
Ohio St 10
Oklahoma 10
Notre Dame 9
UCF 9
Utah 9
Florida 9
Texas 9
Oregon 8.5
Nebraska 8.5
Florida St 7.5
Auburn 7.5
USC 7
Kentucky 6.5
Complete list herehttps://t.co/twxNenb5aY
Former Michigan steeplechase athlete and volunteer assistant Mason Ferlic — who still works at the university as a research engineer with the School of Kinesiology — finished fourth in the Falmouth Road Race today https://t.co/F5r9U857j5— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) August 19, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: What We've Picked up Halfway Through Camp on Defense
• TheWolverine Staff: Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan Football, Basketball and Recruiting
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Mel Pearson Announces the Hiring of Assistant Coach Kris Mayotte
• Brandon Knapp, WolverinesWire: Predicting Where Michigan Football Lands in First AP top 25 Poll
• Bernd Buchmasser, Pats Pulpit: All That Patriots Rookie Chase Winovich Wants is his Five Dollars and his Chocolate bar
