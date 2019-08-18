Mel Pearson Announces The Hiring Of Assistant Coach Kris Mayotte
Confirming one of the worst-kept secrets in college hockey, Michigan Hockey head coach Mel Pearson announced the hiring of Kris Mayotte to replace departing assistant Brian Wiseman on Friday.
“I am extremely excited with the addition of Kris to our staff,” Pearson told mgoblue.com. “Kris is a proven winner who will assist us with all aspects of our program. He is a tireless recruiter with an extensive recruiting network. In recent years at Providence, he did outstanding work, especially with the goalies and defenseman. I want to welcome Kris and his wife, Juli, to the Michigan family.
Mayotte gives Michigan new contacts in the rich recruiting territory of the eastern United States, an area in which he specialized during assistant coaching stops in Providence, St. Lawrence and Cornell. His geographic recruiting expertise meshes perfectly with Michigan’s associate head coach, who mines Western Canada effectively for Michigan.
Mayotte spent four seasons as the starting goaltender for Union College, from 2002 through 2006, before several stops in his professional playing career in the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League. His most recent coaching position was as associate head coach at Providence for highly-regarded head coach Nate Leaman.
“I am honored and humbled to join such a prestigious hockey program and institutuion,” Mayotte told mgoblue.com regarding his new position. “I look forward to helping build on the foundation that the coaching staff has set. There is an exciting future ahead for Michigan hockey and I can’t wait to get started.”
