Confirming one of the worst-kept secrets in college hockey, Michigan Hockey head coach Mel Pearson announced the hiring of Kris Mayotte to replace departing assistant Brian Wiseman on Friday.

“I am extremely excited with the addition of Kris to our staff,” Pearson told mgoblue.com. “Kris is a proven winner who will assist us with all aspects of our program. He is a tireless recruiter with an extensive recruiting network. In recent years at Providence, he did outstanding work, especially with the goalies and defenseman. I want to welcome Kris and his wife, Juli, to the Michigan family.

Mayotte gives Michigan new contacts in the rich recruiting territory of the eastern United States, an area in which he specialized during assistant coaching stops in Providence, St. Lawrence and Cornell. His geographic recruiting expertise meshes perfectly with Michigan’s associate head coach, who mines Western Canada effectively for Michigan.