{{ timeAgo('2018-08-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Jim Harbaugh recently named junior quarterback Shea Patterson as the team's starter.
University of Michigan

Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight

• 8:00 — Philadelphia Eagles (DE Brandon Graham) at Cleveland Browns (S Jabrill Peppers)

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Glad Urban is back. I don't want to see any excuses when Michigan wins in Columbus."
— Former Michigan basketball player Anthony Wright on Twitter Wednesday night.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rumblings From Fall Camp

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend of Aug. 17

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black — 'Shea Patterson Just Brings a Positive Energy'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Linebackers Coach Al Washington

• Andrew Kahn, MLive: Video From Spain Shows First Look at new Wolverines in Action

