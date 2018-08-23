The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 23
Former Wolverines in NFL Preseason Action Tonight
• 8:00 — Philadelphia Eagles (DE Brandon Graham) at Cleveland Browns (S Jabrill Peppers)
Tweets of the day
Hanging with the young boys in Barcelona! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aMzUmHKegk— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) August 22, 2018
Wolverines to Hold Open Practice at Michigan Stadium Sunday at 6 p.m.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2018
INFO: https://t.co/pa8EYINTI9 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NdEnlKR3Ld
Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France set to Debut on @FS1 Saturday at 3 p.m.; re-air on @BigTenNetworkhttps://t.co/8VmWWN2iew 🇫🇷 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TucfvACoEP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2018
Glad Urban is back. I don’t want to see any excuses when Michigan wins in Columbus.— Ant Wright (@ItsAntWright) August 22, 2018
Did it pain you to write this, @JLaurinaitis55?— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 22, 2018
"Don Brown's defense could very well be the best in the nation."
More: https://t.co/9OnlSldD46 pic.twitter.com/az9utDpjKo
I love this guy more every day. Especially today. pic.twitter.com/2tFBZCWA0K— Devine Identity (@DevineIdentity) August 23, 2018
.@TheGrantPerry values hard work, team play and the right attitude. He is a coach in the making, no doubt.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2018
STORY » https://t.co/ydEVK3F42k#GoBlue
The RPI is dead. https://t.co/gYhuy7CwqN— Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018
Breakout Players: #Michigan #Wolverines WR Tarik Black will break out in 2018! @rivalsmike predicts who will be the 10 biggest breakout players in college football this season: https://t.co/gOptnjXKKg#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ftqaT9eNBy— Rivals (@Rivals) August 22, 2018
#GoBlue https://t.co/6YG6a6RUip— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 22, 2018
Shea will be among your top 5 soon enough, @joelklatt. https://t.co/9PfDXdpsYN— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 22, 2018
Coming back to Ann Arbor for Homecoming this fall? Join us at our annual Homecoming Tailgate before @UMichFootball takes on Maryland.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 22, 2018
There's still time to get early-bird pricing, and you can also get a combo package that includes a game ticket. https://t.co/4G2Y6afYPC
Craving @zingermans? Thanks to #GoBlueRewards, you can take 10% off all the food you buy through Zingerman's Mail Order if you're an Alumni Association member.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 22, 2018
Stock up on your favorites today! https://t.co/t81wrtNJ5m
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Rumblings From Fall Camp
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend of Aug. 17
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Tarik Black — 'Shea Patterson Just Brings a Positive Energy'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football News and Views: Linebackers Coach Al Washington
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: Video From Spain Shows First Look at new Wolverines in Action
---
