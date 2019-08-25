News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There still seems to be some confusion even though lawyer Tom Mars, the expert on the transfer process, made clear the NCAA doesn’t make a decision on waivers based on what a coach from a player’s former school thinks the NCAA should do"
— Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, in response to those claiming Jim Harbaugh somehow played an impact on his former players not being able to play right away at their new schools.
Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Preseason top 25: Nos. 20-16

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook: Thoughts on Michigan Targets in Tennessee

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Offer Appealing for top 2022 Texas DB Cristian Driver

• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: Michigan RB Commit Blake Corum Goes off in Season Opener

• Matthew Marczi, Steelers Depot: Devin Bush Understands 'Communication is Everything' Heading Into Dress Rehearsal Game on the Road

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}