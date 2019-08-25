The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 25
ONE WEEK! pic.twitter.com/E92KtAK8Xw— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 24, 2019
1 WEEK FROM THIS VERY MOMENT #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xU7J5ID4Qu— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 24, 2019
We are also now 7 @drewhenson7 days from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 24, 2019
All Michigan fans will never forget his memorable game-clinching score vs OSU in 2000:https://t.co/SSKQEGGjjL
Let’s also enjoy this bit of trickeration from the 1999 PSU Game.
😳🤔🤓👍👍 pic.twitter.com/setj2BW2TS
Here you go!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 24, 2019
1983 vs Washington State on a day that was incredibly HOT!! Like 100 degrees hot!!
Kinda looking like the old Guts & Glue himself!!😉👍👍 pic.twitter.com/KQy7eL3WHJ
We are also 7 @devingardnerXCI days from from the start of the 2019 〽️🏈 Season.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 24, 2019
DG was one of those great players who was an even better person.
He threw for 44 career TD’s & this was his 1st one in 2010 against Bowling Green State University.
Enjoy & GO BLUE!!🤓👍 pic.twitter.com/9HJqhl82o3
Excellent point. Harbaugh rebuilt. Look how long others have had in programs. (Meyer/Chryst/Shaw assumed top teams). Dabo (12 + 6 yrs 36-18 1st 4 yrs), Saban (12 yrs), Urban (7 years assumed fm Tressel), Chryst (4 yrs assm’d fm Bielema) & Shaw (8 yrs fm Harbaugh + A. Luck). https://t.co/xgqAeWkdS2— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 24, 2019
University of Michigan No. 1 public university in U.S. in latest rankings https://t.co/2EJmH4TAPM— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) August 25, 2019
Blake Corum responsible for FOUR touchdowns as SFA makes the business trip to Miami and starts the year with the dub #GoBlue 〽️ @blake_corum pic.twitter.com/iBhwPGIGjq— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) August 24, 2019
#Rivals250 #Michigan commit Blake Corum is going crazy on ESPN right now. Just got robbed of his 5th TD of the game https://t.co/MTLYaLDKzP— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) August 24, 2019
And a 4th TD for Corum. Really outstanding effort by the #Michigan commit https://t.co/aFmS9kJjyV— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) August 24, 2019
Four Michigan commits playing on ESPN at noon for Biff Poggi’s St. Frances squad:— Jay Winkler (@ThoseWhoJay) August 24, 2019
4* RB Blake Corum
4* LB Osman Savage
3* OT Micah Mazzccua
3* LB Nikhai Hill-Green
They’ll take on Miami Central and notable Michigan target Henry Gray, 4* CB.
Two time plane crash survivor and former Michigan basketball player @AustinHatch30 is my guest on this week's Positive University Podcast. His story is amazing but even more powerful his perspective on life. Listen via iTunes / Google / Spotify or https://t.co/eN60v3QKsb pic.twitter.com/6J9WqlkV8l— Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) August 24, 2019
So proud! So proud! pic.twitter.com/rAJHcGbQRI— Henry Poggi (@The_Hank_Poggi) August 24, 2019
Freshmen are starting to get it down. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SPpuvwTHdB— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) August 24, 2019
