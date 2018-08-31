The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 31
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
Our defense will be judged one way: collectively. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xmwWwRmIQ0— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 30, 2018
.@UMichFootball vs. Notre Dame. Under the Lights. @DenardX to @WRTreezy.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2018
This never gets old. #TBT pic.twitter.com/IQVBJBF64A
These wideouts are ready to ball out. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/awi6xelMwT— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 30, 2018
👊 @_Dbush11 is the man in the middle of a defense that can come at teams like a firestorm at times.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 30, 2018
The Wolverines come at you fast and hard, and Bush combines those elements as well or better than anyone.
READ » https://t.co/OxsnW83TP2#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/w1SasvOfAC
Brett Thelen's House in Westphalia, Michigan
.@UMichFootball running backs Chris Evans and Karan Higdon are leaders on, but more importantly, off the field. A look at their foundation work with youth. https://t.co/gkHIZQ15YB pic.twitter.com/rxC5jQBdpw— Bill Bender (@BillBender92) August 30, 2018
New Year. New Gear 🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HAAy20imBn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 30, 2018
Football is back, and we're once again rewarding our members with giveaways this season.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 30, 2018
The first one launches next week, so make sure you're following us here, on Facebook (https://t.co/OfW5OVf35u), and on Instagram (https://t.co/5lwvdmuUZJ) to see how you can win. pic.twitter.com/myGBgrxrSi
For 20+ years, Lee Corso has been rocking headgear and living his best life. pic.twitter.com/kN4hGE1StY— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2018
The game! Putting the computer aside and heading out on the field with nothing but a camera and our team. I love designing almost as much as I love football. ALMOST! https://t.co/YAA4z8bXdm— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) August 30, 2018
Yahoo Sports College Fantasy Football is HERE! @adamgorney looks at which defenses to start in Week 1 of @YahooFantasy's College Fantasy Football: https://t.co/z1md6gPlUP— Rivals (@Rivals) August 30, 2018
Full Draft Guide: https://t.co/qfMwfhX3sL pic.twitter.com/Xvw7DzNXnY
U-M ranks No. 2 in Forbes’ annual ranking of top public universities—up two spots from No. 4 in 2017. Forbes cites U-M’s outstanding academics along with strong athletics programs and school spirit! #GoBlue— Leaders and Best (@LeadersandBest) August 28, 2018
See the full list of rankings: https://t.co/fu24MTWmXM
Tomorrow is your first chance to see the 2018 Wolverines play at HOME!— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) August 30, 2018
🎟 » https://t.co/c6ojOG4sJh pic.twitter.com/eZfNE3x78s
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Previewing the Notre Dame Matchup With an Irish Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Keys to the Game — Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Play in 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look at how Every Michigan Player has Performed in the NFL Preseason
• Bill Bender, SportingNews: Michigan's Karan Higdon, Chris Evans Extend Leadership to Exciting new Places
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook