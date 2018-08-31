Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mbeipjmrpiie2zuaxymr
Michigan will look to win in South Bend for the first time since 2010 tomorrow.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Brett Thelen's House in Westphalia, Michigan

W5ltysmrwes9dkqci6gr
The JAG Shed
Ifdviwwk5dc456h4mcen
The JAG Shed
Yx9gnxl1qfzhrdeuhpqe

Quote of the day

"The fact that I’m part of the great Michigan tradition is gratifying to me. I’m getting old, but the new season just gives you more energy. The fact that you’re giving me an opportunity to continue to be a part of this is a way for me to enjoy my life."
— Jerry Hanlon, on John Borton's podcast Thursday afternoon.
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Previewing the Notre Dame Matchup With an Irish Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Keys to the Game — Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball to Play in 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Look at how Every Michigan Player has Performed in the NFL Preseason

• Bill Bender, SportingNews: Michigan's Karan Higdon, Chris Evans Extend Leadership to Exciting new Places

Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}