• QB — Brandon Wimbush (redshirt junior) — "When he's on his game, he's a very dynamic player."

• RB — Tony Jones (redshirt sophomore) — "Notre Dame doesn't have a pure No. 1 starter at running back — they have three guys who are going to play, in Jones and [redshirt freshmen] Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis."

• WR — Miles Boykin (redshirt junior) — "He's extremely big and physical at 6-4, 227, and is an explosive athlete who had a coming out party last year in the Citrus Bowl with 102 yards and a huge touchdown at the end of the game."

• WR — Chase Claypool (junior) — "Claypool is another big receiver. He can be great when he wants to be, but he's inconsistent. The key for him as a junior will be to become more consistent."

• WR — Chris Finke (redshirt junior) — "Finke will start when Notre Dame is in a three-receiver set. He's quick, athletic and is a good route runner, and has gotten stronger and is now more prepared to handle the position as a result."

• TE — Alize Mack (redshirt junior) — "Mack is 6-5, 247, and is similar to what Notre Dame had at the position in 2005 when they featured a big body in Jeff Samardzija. Mack will start and can be really good when he wants to be, but [sophomore] Cole Kmet will see plenty of time as well."

• LT — Liam Eichenberg (redshirt sophomore) — "He's the only lineman projected to start who hasn't started before. Eichenberg has played a lot though, and was a consensus top 250 player out of high school. He's 6-6, 308, and faced Rashan Gary in high school, and handled himself very well. Eichenberg was the backup right tackle at the start of spring, but played so well that they moved him to the left side."

• LG — Alex Bars (fifth-year senior) — "They're actually moving him from right guard to left guard."

• C — Sam Mustipher (fifth-year senior) — "He's back after starting the last two seasons."

• RG — Tommy Kraemer (redshirt sophomore) — "Kraemer started the first night game last year at right tackle, but has been moved to right guard."

• RT — Robert Hainsey (sophomore) — "He also started there last year for Notre Dame."