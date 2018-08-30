Michigan will enter Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame with a new quarterback in Shea Patterson. The junior Ole Miss transfer leads an offense that figures to be much better than last year’s group. The offensive line will have something to do with that, of course, after surrendering 36 sacks last season. But Patterson brings a different element to the game than U-M has had recently, and with him comes high expectations.

“He’s that type of quarterback that does so many things well,” Harbaugh told WXYT Radio 97.1 Thursday. “He’s athletic, very good arm talent, understands … he’s smart. He’s always focused. He can keep his mind on what’s important at that moment. Just so many good things.

“When you’ve got a quarterback that’s athletic and can throw it, a dual threat you can bring to an offense, it does open up what you can do.” Patterson opens with a big challenge against a Notre Dame team that ranks 12th in the preseason with plenty of returning starters on defense. It will be a good measuring stick for a program that has lost its last 16 road games against ranked teams. Harbaugh said Patterson has come a long way to put himself in position to play in such a big game, noting it was a tremendous advantage having him in the spring. “Six months later you’re going to be in a much better place,” he said. “After a year you’re at a higher level, and with two years in the same system you can be an expert and start teaching to other people. “Put it this way. The quarterback has to have confidence in himself. That’s his job. It’s his job by how he plays to make others believe. He’s done both of those things.” Harbaugh is as anxious as anyone to see how he and his team fare Saturday night. “You want to get things started, get the season started and going, find out what your team is about, also where you go next and where do you improve from there,” he said. “You find out a lot about it playing a very good opponent on the road.”

