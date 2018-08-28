“He’s done a great job. I would say he’s risen to No. 3,” Harbaugh said. “He’s just really improved in every area … pass blocking, his running has been productive. He’s seeing the holes better, added quite a bit of strength.

Walk-on Tru Wilson, who emerged from spring as the No. 3 guy, has held on to his spot and is expected to play in that role in Saturday’s opener at Notre Dame.

There’s been a battle for the No. 3 running back spot behind Karan Higdon and Chris Evans. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that winner Tuesday.

“His frame looks better. He’s moving faster and quicker, stronger and he’s not making his cuts so far away from people. He’s really taken coaching in that area and not making the cut too early. That’s something that was losing yards on his runs.”

Senior Higdon added he’s confident in his teammate, excited to see what he can do against the Fighting Irish Saturday night.

“Everything across the board [has improved]” Harbaugh continued. “He’s taken the coaching, physically improved in the weight room and been in great shape.”

Higdon and junior Evans, meanwhile, have done everything right, he added.

“It’s all positive, “he said. “Everybody on the team sees really good players that work hard, compete hard and make each other better. They try to make each other better in a non-combative way, in a way that is really healthy and productive for the team. That speaks volumes to everybody who might be in a similar situation at a different position.

“They work great for each other, and they’re always happy for each other’s success. It’s a real positive thing.”

NOTES

• Sophomore Tarik Black will be out for quite some time with another foot injury, but Harbaugh is optimistic the group will rise to the occasion in his absence.

“It was a tough thing, but he’s keeping his dobber up and we feel like the best is yet to come for Tarik. He’ll be back,” Harbaugh said.

“Receiver-wise, they’ve had a good camp. They’ve made a lot of strides, improvement in just about every area. Coach [Jim] McElwain has done a fabulous job. We’re excited about the guys who will be lining up at receiver for us.”

Harbaugh said he likes what they have there and won’t move anyone to wide receiver in Black’s absence.

• Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich said he can’t stop smiling in watching junior quarterback Shea Patterson on the practice field. Harbaugh said it’s Patterson’s focus and intensity that stands out.

“That something that’s not necessarily football, it’s mental,” Harbaugh said. “Just overall that stands out a lot.

“He’s got really good athletic ability, really good arm talent … really, really good intensity every drill. The ball handling, throwing the routes against air or different kind of quarterback drills … he’s got an intensity to all of it. He’s very steady throughout the entire practice. I’ve really been enjoying watching that.”

Harbaugh said he had no qualms about sending him into battle in South Bend.

“No fear,” he said. “I’m excited to watch him compete. Really looking forward to it.”

