Defensive line coach Greg Mattison, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and junior left guard Ben Bredeson all made appearances on the Inside Michigan Football radio show this evening in Ann Arbor.

Saturday’s Michigan/Notre Dame game will be special for many people — especially defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who coached in South Bend for eight years.

He spoke about what it will be like returning to play there this evening.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach at both universities,” he admitted. “They’re two of the winningest programs in college football history, and that makes it special.

“My daughter was a very successful softball player at Notre Dame, and still has close friends there. She’s a big Michigan fan now though.”

The Wolverines’ defensive line is being heralded as one of the best in the nation, mainly due to the presence of fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

Mattison raved about each individually, and how much they’ve meant to the program.

“I was excited when I found out Chase was coming back,” he recalled. “It was the right thing for him to do. He’s talented but can get even better.

“You want a young man to be the best he can be before deciding to move on. He has had a great camp and has tried to become the best player he can be.

“If there is a concern about Rashan’s health, I don’t want to be around him. He’s champing at the bit, and he’ll be fine. There’s nothing there.

“When he first got here, Chris Wormley sat next to him in meetings and would talk to him about getting better, and now we have a youngster named [freshman] Aidan Hutchinson, and Gary sits next to him and does the exact same thing. Things are heading in the right direction when you have that on your team.

“I actually coached Aidan’s dad here, and he was one of the best players I’ve ever coached. This kid is five inches taller than his dad was.

“He comes in every day and wants to get better — he has good strength for a freshman, and can run well.”