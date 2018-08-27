Michigan Football: Mattison Provides Update On Rashan Gary's Health
Defensive line coach Greg Mattison, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and junior left guard Ben Bredeson all made appearances on the Inside Michigan Football radio show this evening in Ann Arbor.
Greg Mattison Talks Return to Notre Dame, Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary
Saturday’s Michigan/Notre Dame game will be special for many people — especially defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who coached in South Bend for eight years.
He spoke about what it will be like returning to play there this evening.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to coach at both universities,” he admitted. “They’re two of the winningest programs in college football history, and that makes it special.
“My daughter was a very successful softball player at Notre Dame, and still has close friends there. She’s a big Michigan fan now though.”
The Wolverines’ defensive line is being heralded as one of the best in the nation, mainly due to the presence of fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and junior defensive end Rashan Gary.
Mattison raved about each individually, and how much they’ve meant to the program.
“I was excited when I found out Chase was coming back,” he recalled. “It was the right thing for him to do. He’s talented but can get even better.
“You want a young man to be the best he can be before deciding to move on. He has had a great camp and has tried to become the best player he can be.
“If there is a concern about Rashan’s health, I don’t want to be around him. He’s champing at the bit, and he’ll be fine. There’s nothing there.
“When he first got here, Chris Wormley sat next to him in meetings and would talk to him about getting better, and now we have a youngster named [freshman] Aidan Hutchinson, and Gary sits next to him and does the exact same thing. Things are heading in the right direction when you have that on your team.
“I actually coached Aidan’s dad here, and he was one of the best players I’ve ever coached. This kid is five inches taller than his dad was.
“He comes in every day and wants to get better — he has good strength for a freshman, and can run well.”
Tyree Kinnel Ready to put 2017 Behind him
It wasn’t necessarily surprising that senior safety Tyree Kinnel was named a captain over the weekend, but that didn’t make it any less special nonetheless.
“I wanted to play here as a little kid, and now to be named a captain … I can’t even put it into words,” he exclaimed. “I snuck a text to my parents as soon as Coach Harbaugh announced it — it was a special feeling.”
Kinnel insists that the team has put last year’s disappoint behind them, and is ready to show what this group is capable of here in 2018.
“We’re coming off a year we didn’t want or expect,” he noted. “It was tough on us as individuals, and sometimes I questioned my confidence. When you lose that many games, it’s a tough feeling.
“We worked on our weaknesses throughout the offseason and will play the kind of ball we know we can play.”
One of the major weaknesses of last year’s team was quarterback, but junior Shea Patterson is expected to shore that up in a big way.
“He creates plays outside the pocket,” Kinnel revealed. “As soon as you think he’s sacked, he makes throws on the run. I’m excited about what he’s brought to the team, because he can make the plays that get us over the top.”
Ben Bredeson Pleased With Offensive Line's Progress
Perhaps none of Michigan’s coaching additions have been talked about more than offensive line coach Ed Warinner, and junior left guard Ben Bredeson explained why he has made such a big impact.
“We know what people think of us and we’re trying to change that narrative,” he explained. “We’re trying to be the dependable group on the offense.
“Coach Warinner has allowed us to make our decisions and calls a lot faster. That was one of our biggest setbacks last year — it wasn’t as simple as it needed to be.
“We gage the offense with how many rushing yards we get and how many sacks we allow. We need to run the ball to open up the pass game.”
Patterson will undoubtedly bring an element to the passing attack that was not present last season, and Bredeson talked about what makes him so dangerous.
“He’s an improviser,” the lineman said. “It’s new for us, but we’ve adjusted. We need to hold our blocks longer now, but it adds an element we didn’t have before.
“He’s in there past sunset every night studying the playbook and offering the coaches advice.”
With Black injured, sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones is expected to be Patterson’s top target, but Bredeson suggested to keep an eye on another receiver as well.
“[Sophomore] Nico Collins has been killing it,” he exclaimed. “I’ve been impressed with the way he’s been playing all fall camp. It’s the ‘next man up mentality.’
