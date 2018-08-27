Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talked Notre Dame and more Monday. We tackle his thoughts in News & Views format …

NEWS: Shea Patterson is Michigan’s starter for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame. The elusive junior is a threat as a passer and a runner.

HARBAUGH: “When he drops back into the pocket, goes through progressions, there’s an internal clock where he [moves to] the check down. It starts by finding the quiet spot in pocket, and you use mobility to do that. Sometimes it becomes necessary to escape the pocket … he has the ability to do that.”

VIEWS: Harbaugh went on to explain the whys of leaving the pocket, but they’re obvious … receivers covered, blocks missed, etc. The point is the Wolverines now have an escapable guy to go along with what appears to be a vastly improved offensive line.