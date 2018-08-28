Who generated the most buzz in camp? Who is likely to surprise this year? Who has won the starting spots at the most intense position battles?

We tackle those subjects and more in today’s column.

****

Michigan’s camp is wrapping up, and though there was some recent bad news — sophomore wide receiver Tarik Black will miss ‘some weeks’ with a broken foot — the team appears to be in good shape heading into the opener with Notre Dame Saturday night.

Here are the camp superlatives heading into the opener.

Likely starters at the most intense position battles: Two immediately come to mind in offensive tackle and weakside linebacker.