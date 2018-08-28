Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich has had no problem stating that Michigan’s offense needed to make substantial improvements after last season’s 8-5 disaster.

He spoke to the media this afternoon and admitted the offense has come a long way since then, thanks in large part to the line play and to junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

“The o-line has taken strides, led by [junior left guard] Ben Bredeson,” Winovich declared. “They’ve taken that next step.

“I actually don’t have many concerns about the offense anymore. A lot of those worries I had last year have gone away, thanks to our personnel.

“At quarterback, Shea just has this quiet confidence about him. He knows he can play football at this level and understands he is the man in charge of this offense.

“The other quarterbacks are making strides too, most notably [redshirt freshman Dylan] McCaffrey and [freshman Joe] Milton. Milton can throw the ball 80 yards — he threw a 70 or 75-yard ball the other day in practice. He’s got some strides to go mentally, but is a great player.

“Even if Shea wasn’t here, our offense would still be better than it was last year, because of how far our offensive line, running backs and receivers have come. I also think the play calling will be better.”

Everyone understands the magnitude of Saturday’s game in South Bend, and the potential it has to propel Michigan’s season moving forward.

“It would answer a lot of questions about our program,” the veteran admitted. “It’s no surprise we haven’t been very good on the road these last few years.

“If we go into Notre Dame and start the season off with a win, it will say a lot about the trajectory of our season.”

The game against the Irish will also give the Wolverines an opportunity to beat a ranked team on the road, something they haven’t done since 2006.

However, Winovich and company aren’t discussing that drought, nor are they talking about how long it has been since the program has won a Big Ten title.

“It’s not discussed,” he said bluntly. “We don’t talk about the lack of Big Ten championships or Rose Bowl droughts — we’re just focused on Notre Dame.

“I personally felt like a lot of things had to change after last season, otherwise we just would have wound up 8-5 again. I think they’ve been addressed, and we’re looking forward to displaying those improvements on Saturday.”

It certainly won’t be easy coming out of South Bend with a win though.

Winovich explained what he has seen from the Irish on film, and the kind of challenges they will present.

“Notre Dame has two receivers who are 6-4, and their offensive line is a veteran group,” he observed. “Their right tackle, Robert Hainsey, played on a rotational basis last year, and their center, Sam Mustipher, and Alex Bars are back too.

“Those guys finish their blocks and that’s a matchup in itself. For me personally, it’ll be one of the best tests our defensive line faces all season. If we could scour all the offensive lines in America to go against, Notre Dame’s may have come out on top.”