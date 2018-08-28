Michigan Football: Winovich Knows The Necessary Adjustments Have Been Made
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich has had no problem stating that Michigan’s offense needed to make substantial improvements after last season’s 8-5 disaster.
He spoke to the media this afternoon and admitted the offense has come a long way since then, thanks in large part to the line play and to junior quarterback Shea Patterson.
“The o-line has taken strides, led by [junior left guard] Ben Bredeson,” Winovich declared. “They’ve taken that next step.
“I actually don’t have many concerns about the offense anymore. A lot of those worries I had last year have gone away, thanks to our personnel.
“At quarterback, Shea just has this quiet confidence about him. He knows he can play football at this level and understands he is the man in charge of this offense.
“The other quarterbacks are making strides too, most notably [redshirt freshman Dylan] McCaffrey and [freshman Joe] Milton. Milton can throw the ball 80 yards — he threw a 70 or 75-yard ball the other day in practice. He’s got some strides to go mentally, but is a great player.
“Even if Shea wasn’t here, our offense would still be better than it was last year, because of how far our offensive line, running backs and receivers have come. I also think the play calling will be better.”
Everyone understands the magnitude of Saturday’s game in South Bend, and the potential it has to propel Michigan’s season moving forward.
“It would answer a lot of questions about our program,” the veteran admitted. “It’s no surprise we haven’t been very good on the road these last few years.
“If we go into Notre Dame and start the season off with a win, it will say a lot about the trajectory of our season.”
The game against the Irish will also give the Wolverines an opportunity to beat a ranked team on the road, something they haven’t done since 2006.
However, Winovich and company aren’t discussing that drought, nor are they talking about how long it has been since the program has won a Big Ten title.
“It’s not discussed,” he said bluntly. “We don’t talk about the lack of Big Ten championships or Rose Bowl droughts — we’re just focused on Notre Dame.
“I personally felt like a lot of things had to change after last season, otherwise we just would have wound up 8-5 again. I think they’ve been addressed, and we’re looking forward to displaying those improvements on Saturday.”
It certainly won’t be easy coming out of South Bend with a win though.
Winovich explained what he has seen from the Irish on film, and the kind of challenges they will present.
“Notre Dame has two receivers who are 6-4, and their offensive line is a veteran group,” he observed. “Their right tackle, Robert Hainsey, played on a rotational basis last year, and their center, Sam Mustipher, and Alex Bars are back too.
“Those guys finish their blocks and that’s a matchup in itself. For me personally, it’ll be one of the best tests our defensive line faces all season. If we could scour all the offensive lines in America to go against, Notre Dame’s may have come out on top.”
Notes
• Many people think redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry could absolutely explode in this year's offense, mainly due to his 6-8 height. Winovich admitted the veteran has come a long way.
“Zach had one heck of a camp," he exclaimed. "Coach Greg Mattison always jokes with us that he’s an All-American.
"I love Zach and think he deserves to have a great season. I’m inflating him because I don’t go up against him — he's such a mismatch at 6-7, 260."
• Winovich was a popular pick by many to be named a captain over the weekend, but was not one of the four chosen. He was asked about not being selected, and admitted it hurt.
“It stung a little bit," he revealed. "I came back to win a national championship, though, not a popularity contest. My role as a leader is still the same. It’s out of my hands now, and I’m moving on from it."
More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Fall Camp:
• Harbaugh Names No. 3 Running Back, Talks Shea Patterson
• Video: Five Players Discuss Preparation for Notre Dame
• Camp Superlatives ... What We've Learned
• Mattison Provides Update on Rashan Gary's Health
• Harbaugh — A Tarik Black Return is 'Very Much Possible'
• News and Views: Jim Harbaugh Monday Presser Thoughts
• Tarik Black out for 'Some Weeks'
• Video: Players Discuss Notre Dame Week, Start of Season
• Video: Harbaugh Press Conference, pre-Notre Dame
• Harbaugh's Notre Dame Week Press Conference — Live Updates
• Five Things That Stood out From Open Practice
• Sunday Night Chat: Practice Observations, Recruiting and More
• Team Announces Four Captains for 2018
• Dwumfour Reveals Which U-M Lineman is Toughest to Face
• Ben Mason the Latest to Sing Shea Patterson's Praises
• Shea Patterson Confident, not Cocky
• Thursday Presser: What we Learned From Patterson, More
• Ruiz — 'We get Things Done now we Couldn't do Before'
• Shea Patterson Speaks for First Time During Camp
• Josh Uche is the Next ... (???)
• News and Views: Linebackers Coach Al Washington
• Tarik Black — 'Shea Patterson Just Brings a Positive Energy'
• TheWolverine Staff on the Huge Show, Football Preview
• Grant Newsome Opens up About his Retirement, leg Injury
• What we Learned on Tuesday — a Super Frosh and More
• 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon
• Partridge Reveals a Position Change, top Kick Returners
• Redshirt Freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey Transferring to CMU
• Harbaugh Provides Extensive Update on Specific Michigan Football Players
• Al Washington: 'He's one of the Most Gifted Edge Rushers I've Been Around'
• Shea Patterson Will Start the Opener at Notre Dame
• Videos: Washington, Partridge Provide Fall Camp Update
• Don Brown: 'As Good a Group as I've Been Around'
• Metellus Intent on Fixing his 'man Coverage Weakness'
• Friday Night Presser: What we Learned
• Video: Four Players Talk Fall Camp, Notre Dame Game
• Don Brown Looking for More Bodies to Join 'the Core'
• News and Views: Sherrone Moore Talks new Offensive Staff
• Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings
• News and Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich
• Sherrone Moore Knows how Special McKeon, Gentry can be
• Zordich Loves his Group, Assesses Each Corner
• Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups
• Podcast: Angelique Chengelis With John Borton
• Audio: Chris Balas on the Huge Show, Aug. 14
• Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views
• Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler
• Khaleke Hudson Offers Patterson Tidbits, Practice Info
• Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp
• Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts
• Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales
• Video: Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More
• Practice Observer — 'Quarterback Play Will be a lot Better'
• Players Provide Tidbits at Friday Night Presser
• Bredeson — 'Warinner has Simplified Everything for us'
• Video: Gary, Bush, Gentry and Bredeson Talk Fall Camp
• Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M
• Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line
• News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs
• Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts
• Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp
• Doug Skene Talks O-Line, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook