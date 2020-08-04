TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 4
Tweets of the day
Join Me Brudda 🤞🏽〽️ @RoccoSpindler92— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) August 3, 2020
Big day for CFB and fall sports today. Let’s go. #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/TDXW3g039Z— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 4, 2020
TB12 setting a new standard in TB.@TomBrady | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/JEbhOMJhkT— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2020
New beginnings in year 21.— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2020
Happy 43rd birthday, @TomBrady! 🐐 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/lwU9gqtNrr
"I am saddened to hear about the passing of Jamie Samuelsen. I really enjoyed working with him the past few years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family." - Jim Harbaugh https://t.co/qD3OXwLp4m— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 2, 2020
HUGE thanks to the legendary @philsteele042 for coming on https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS podcast today to discuss #Michigan's 2020 football team with @CSayf23 and I.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 4, 2020
U-M fans can listen to the entire interview tomorrow on the front page of https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS.
The 2020 U-M Football Preview Magazine has arrived! We are currently enjoying it on the countryside in rural mid-Michigan, in front of what is about to be a spectacular sunset.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) August 4, 2020
Let's see where you're reading it!
Those who don't have it can order it here: https://t.co/XpAcjq6j4D pic.twitter.com/Fe2JLxeR9C
I think this should be your next one. The @bigjonfalk special. pic.twitter.com/xTjxijY77i— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) August 3, 2020
I’m winning that Biletnikoff Award Mark my words🤝— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) August 3, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Burning Questions Ahead Of Upcoming Big Ten Decisions
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Analyzing The Changes Made To U-M's Basketball Roster, & What It All Means
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Inside Andrel Anthony's Decision To Pick Michigan
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (August 3)
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell: Five recruiting trends developing across the Big Ten
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook