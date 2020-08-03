We've decided to take it a step further and explain what those changes mean in regards to the on-court implications, most of which involve significant weight gains for both returnees and newcomers.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program updated its official roster for the 2020-21 campaign on Friday, and we analyzed what those changes were soon after they were made public.

The primary takeaway from Michigan's updated roster was that sophomore guard Franz Wagner added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, and now weighs 220 pounds after playing at 205 last season.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone, especially when considering strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson is viewed as one of the best in the business, and has bulked up Michigan players in a short amount of time in the past.

The added weight will help Wagner in 2020-21 do what he does best offensively — attack the rim. He got off to a slow start after returning from a wrist injury last season, averaging just 8.4 points through his first 10 games of the year.

Wagner gradually progressed offensively as the season went on, however, finishing the year by averaging 11.6 points per game, including 15.8 over his final seven outings. Most of the German guard's damage came when he attacked the basket, a trait that became a valuable asset for Michigan as the seasoj went on.

His outside shooting wound up being his only offensive weakness (hit just 31.1 percent from deep), and though his 15 extra pounds won't necessarily help him in that regard, it will undoubtedly benefit him when he attacks bigger and stronger players off the bounce.

Another player who added weight this offseason was junior power forward Brandon Johns, who put on five extra pounds and now weighs 240. Though the gain may seem minimal, it will help the East Lansing native if and when head coach Juwan Howard plays him at the center spot.

Howard put him there in small sample sizes last year, and will likely do so again in 2020-21 following the graduation of Jon Teske, especially if freshman Hunter Dickinson isn't quite ready to contribute at a high level from the get-go.

Though not necessarily an ideal center, Johns proved he can hold his own at the position against stellar competition (down the stretch in the December loss to Oregon, for example), and at the very least can create offensive mismatches for opposing centers.