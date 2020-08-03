Analyzing The Changes Made To U-M's Basketball Roster, & What It All Means
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program updated its official roster for the 2020-21 campaign on Friday, and we analyzed what those changes were soon after they were made public.
We've decided to take it a step further and explain what those changes mean in regards to the on-court implications, most of which involve significant weight gains for both returnees and newcomers.
The primary takeaway from Michigan's updated roster was that sophomore guard Franz Wagner added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, and now weighs 220 pounds after playing at 205 last season.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone, especially when considering strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson is viewed as one of the best in the business, and has bulked up Michigan players in a short amount of time in the past.
The added weight will help Wagner in 2020-21 do what he does best offensively — attack the rim. He got off to a slow start after returning from a wrist injury last season, averaging just 8.4 points through his first 10 games of the year.
Wagner gradually progressed offensively as the season went on, however, finishing the year by averaging 11.6 points per game, including 15.8 over his final seven outings. Most of the German guard's damage came when he attacked the basket, a trait that became a valuable asset for Michigan as the seasoj went on.
His outside shooting wound up being his only offensive weakness (hit just 31.1 percent from deep), and though his 15 extra pounds won't necessarily help him in that regard, it will undoubtedly benefit him when he attacks bigger and stronger players off the bounce.
Another player who added weight this offseason was junior power forward Brandon Johns, who put on five extra pounds and now weighs 240. Though the gain may seem minimal, it will help the East Lansing native if and when head coach Juwan Howard plays him at the center spot.
Howard put him there in small sample sizes last year, and will likely do so again in 2020-21 following the graduation of Jon Teske, especially if freshman Hunter Dickinson isn't quite ready to contribute at a high level from the get-go.
Though not necessarily an ideal center, Johns proved he can hold his own at the position against stellar competition (down the stretch in the December loss to Oregon, for example), and at the very least can create offensive mismatches for opposing centers.
A key non-freshman addition to Michigan's updated roster, meanwhile, was senior guard Chaundee Brown, who transferred in from Wake Forest in mid-May. He was listed at 6-5, 215, on the Demon Deacons' roster last season, but like Johns, has also added five pounds this offseason and is now at 6-5, 220.
Brown and Wagner now share the exact same weight, with the former also admitting his preferred method of offensive attack is going at the rim. Brown averaged 12.1 points per game last season in an injury-riddled year for the Demon Deacons, and — if he's allowed to play in 2020-21 — will give the Maize and Blue two legitimate scoring threats off the dribble next season (along with Wagner).
The statures of two freshmen in guard Zeb Jackson and forward Terrance Williams also came as a bit of a surprise on the updated roster. The former was listed at 6-3, 165, on his Rivals profile, but checked in at 6-5, 180, on U-M's roster.
“He was a legitimate 6-4 for us last season," Montverde Academy assistant coach Rae Miller told TheWolverine. "Zeb could wind up being one of the best players at Michigan because of his ability to score the basketball.
"U-M needs additional scoring threats in its backcourt.”
Miller is spot on with his assessment, which is why Jackson's progression as a freshman, along with whether or not Brown is allowed to play, will go a long way in determining how successful Michigan is next season.
The final primary takeaway involved Williams' weight, which was listed at 240 pounds by U-M after Rivals only had him at 210. Though tabbed as a small forward, the Clinton, Md., native appears to be an athlete who can play either forward spot at U-M.
He may not need to contribute much as a freshman in 2020-21 when considering the forwards who will likely be ahead of him on the depth chart, but his versatility at the position should pay dividends down the road.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook