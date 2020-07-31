Wagner Has Added 15 Pounds, More Changes To U-M's Updated Basketball Roster
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program recently updated its official roster for the 2020-21 season, and there are a few weight changes from last year's team that are worth noting.
All the freshmen jersey numbers have also been revealed, as well as a number change from one of the team's veterans.
Starting with the weight fluctuations, the most notable difference involves sophomore guard Franz Wagner, who added 15 pounds this offseason. He was listed at 6-9, 205, as a freshman last year, but is now up to 6-9, 220.
Junior power forward Brandon Johns also bulked up a bit, adding five pounds to rise to 240 (he was listed at 235 last season). The rest of the returning players' weights have all stayed the same.
Junior guard Adrien Nunez underwent a number change, meanwhile, switching from No. 5 to No. 0. The No. 0 jersey had been occupied each of the last two years by guard David DeJulius, but opened up this past spring when the Detroit native announced his departure for Cincinnati.
The program's two new transfers — fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith and senior guard Chaundee Brown — are listed at 5-11, 185, and 6-5, 215, respectively. Smith will wear the No. 12 jersey at Michigan, and Brown the No. 15 uniform.
The latter has applied for a waiver to be allowed to play right away in 2020-21 after transferring in from Wake Forest, but the NCAA has yet to make a decision. There is no timeline on when that decision may come.
The heights, weights and jersey numbers for head coach Juwan Howard's debut freshmen class are as follows:
• Center Hunter Dickinson (No. 1) — 7-1, 255
• Guard Zeb Jackson (No. 3) — 6-5, 180
• Forward Terrance Williams (No. 5) — 6-7, 240
• Guard Jace Howard (No. 10) — 6-7, 210
The two most notable statures surrounding the freshmen class involve Jackson and Williams. The former was listed at 6-3, 165, on his Rivals profile, but U-M has him listed two inches taller and 15 pounds heavier.
Williams, meanwhile, was tabbed at 6-6, 210, on his Rivals profile, but is 30 pounds heavier (240) on the Maize and Blue's official roster listing.
