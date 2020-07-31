The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program recently updated its official roster for the 2020-21 season, and there are a few weight changes from last year's team that are worth noting. All the freshmen jersey numbers have also been revealed, as well as a number change from one of the team's veterans.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Franz Wagner averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds last year as a freshman. (Lon Horwedel)

Starting with the weight fluctuations, the most notable difference involves sophomore guard Franz Wagner, who added 15 pounds this offseason. He was listed at 6-9, 205, as a freshman last year, but is now up to 6-9, 220. Junior power forward Brandon Johns also bulked up a bit, adding five pounds to rise to 240 (he was listed at 235 last season). The rest of the returning players' weights have all stayed the same. Junior guard Adrien Nunez underwent a number change, meanwhile, switching from No. 5 to No. 0. The No. 0 jersey had been occupied each of the last two years by guard David DeJulius, but opened up this past spring when the Detroit native announced his departure for Cincinnati.