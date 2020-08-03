 Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program have made 5-star Harrison Ingram's final group.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 3

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He’s really taken another level to his game of studying the game, appreciating that he has the ability to get where he wants to. And the most important thing is the young man puts in the work.”
— Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, after Caris LeVert scored 34 points in Brooklyn's 118-110 win over the Wizards
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Harrison Ingram's Final six

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Where Things Stand With Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Who's Next? A Look at Five Michigan Commitment Candidates

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 2

• The Associated Press: Caris LeVert's 34 Lead Nets Past Wizards, 118-110

