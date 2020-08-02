 The Michigan Wolverines' football program officially extended scholarship offers to 2021 prospects yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Like I said the BEST in Michigan go to Michigan!!! @ DEdwards__ @RoccoSpindler92 @rayshaun_benny”
— Michigan kicker commit Tommy Doman following Andrel Anthony's commitment, referring to heavy U-M four-star targets Donovan Edwards, Rocco Spindler and Rayshaun Benny
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley set to Announce

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh, Michigan Extend Official Scholarship Offers to 2021 Prospects

• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Andrel Anthony's Pledge

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2021 Class Coming Together in Impressive Fashion

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Six Schools Remain for Five-Star Harrison Ingram

