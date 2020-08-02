The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 2
Tweets of the day
Like I said the BEST in Michigan go to Michigan!!! @DEdwards__ @RoccoSpindler92 @rayshaun_benny 👀👀 https://t.co/SbeBf6kcyf— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) August 1, 2020
Fam💙 #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/kDJf0nPVmp— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) August 1, 2020
Hard to believe that when looking at the B1G Standings at noon on the final Saturday of 1950 that 4 hours later, 〽️🏈would be sitting atop the conference standings & be crowned B1G Champs. And yet, that’s exactly how “Roses Bloomed In The Snow.” More in @mgoblog ‘s HTTV 2020. pic.twitter.com/JMaYyaUQLS— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 1, 2020
Final 6👑 pic.twitter.com/knDisCktjA— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) August 1, 2020
🏀 Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 1, 2020
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST.
We value our Walk-Ons here at Michigan. 🙌— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 1, 2020
We’ve had 40 of them play under @CoachJim4UM. pic.twitter.com/TI8JjcUUrL
RT if your school has a player in the NFL Top 100 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9zHcqpa06D— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 1, 2020
Dream Come True 🙏🏻〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/NxYXRM6ZGL— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 1, 2020
Grateful for the opportunity! Only thing left to do is sign... pic.twitter.com/9CAsaGW5R7— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) August 2, 2020
Official Offer Letter!!! Go Blue〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/TsQyKylTIp— Dominick Giudice (@dom_giudice27) August 1, 2020
Best early birthday present ever! Blessed to be officially offered #GOBLUE 〽️🔵‼️ pic.twitter.com/1R0udDzu77— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) August 1, 2020
It’s up big blue nation ! @UMichFootball 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/lSkZZJOPYd— Dallas Turner (@UnoErra) August 1, 2020
Top 2022 Michigan DB target Domani Jackson in action #GoBlue https://t.co/Kcy93ubZuC— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 1, 2020
Let’s play bubble hockey! pic.twitter.com/0qkKKNQy8L— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 1, 2020
🚨 Blessed 🙌🏾 to have earned an offer from @UMichFootball 🤯 #GoBlue 〽️ 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/CdNxL7a67o— ✨Malachi Nelson✨ (@MalachiNelson9) August 1, 2020
60 yrd, 4.94sec punt to win the UA All-America spot in the @KohlsKicking punt final pic.twitter.com/UMWHluVfEA— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) August 1, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley set to Announce
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh, Michigan Extend Official Scholarship Offers to 2021 Prospects
• EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down Andrel Anthony's Pledge
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Meet the Commits: U-M's 2021 Class Coming Together in Impressive Fashion
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Six Schools Remain for Five-Star Harrison Ingram
---
