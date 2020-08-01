The offers contain a lengthy message written by head coach Jim Harbaugh of what the scholarship all entails, as well as what the expectations are for the offered athletes moving forward.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program began sending out official written scholarship offers to both their commits and targets in the 2021 class today, with several recipients tweeting out the graphics on Twitter.

"It takes an extraordinary young man to join the University of Michigan football family," Harbaugh wrote. "Our legacy of being the ALL-TIME WINNINGEST PROGRAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY demands we seek those who excel in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

"Those who strive to get the best grades, win the most awards and excel at sports. It is my honor to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Michigan.

"This scholarship will afford you the maximum grant-in-aid permitted by the NCAA, covering costs of your tuition, room and board, books, and associated fees upon your enrollment in 2021.

"As you enter your senior year, there are a few things to keep in mind regarding your scholarship offer:

"This scholarship offer is contingent on your fulfillment of all initial eligibility, admission requirements, and amateurism standards set by the University of Michigan, the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA.

"As a recipient of this scholarship offer, you will be expected to abide by the code of standards we set for our student-athletes, both on and off the field.

"We expect you to continue to strive for excellence as a student and as an athlete; this scholarship should serve as motivation towards continued growth, not an excuse to become complacent.

"Being a Michigan Man is an exclusive group that thrives on competition, an insatiable desire to improve, and an unmatched bond forged through an incomparable work ethic and a relentless pursuit of success!

"Please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or any other member of our coaching staff if you have any questions regarding your scholarship at the University of Michigan."