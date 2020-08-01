The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie were in East Lansing on Friday night for three-star 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony's commitment ceremony. Anthony chose Michigan over fellow finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Holland and Sayfie break down what the in-state product's pledge means for the Wolverines, how the recruitment unfolded, the knockout blow Jim Harbaugh dealt to Spartans' head coach Mel Tucker and much more.

Listen to the podcast or watch the video below.

