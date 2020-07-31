 Video: Michigan Wolverines Football WR Commit Andrel Anthony On Why He Chose The Wolverines
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 18:23:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Michigan WR Commit Andrel Anthony On Why He Chose The Wolverines

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony chose Michigan over finalists Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State. Anthony becomes the fourth wideout pledge in U-M's 2021 class.

RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Andrel Anthony Means For Michigan

RELATED: Where Michigan Sits In National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan Wolverines football WR commit Andrel Anthony made his commitment today.
Michigan Wolverines football WR commit Andrel Anthony made his commitment today. (EJ Holland)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}