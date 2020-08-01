The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1
Tweets of the day
Co〽️〽️itted #GoBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/vkgvVbfJtv— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) July 31, 2020
I will be committing August 9th via Instagram and CBS sports pic.twitter.com/1caPMWRgTL— Jalen Warley (@jjwarley) August 1, 2020
A few notable changes from #Michigan basketball's updated roster:— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 31, 2020
• Franz Wagner has added 15 pounds and is now up to 220
• Adrien Nunez has changed jersey numbers, switching from No. 5 to No. 0
• Mike Smith is listed at 5-11, 185, and Chaundee Brown at 6-5, 215
Here are the official heights and weights for Juwan Howard's debut freshmen class at #Michigan:— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) July 31, 2020
• Hunter Dickinson (center) — 7-1, 255
• Jace Howard (guard) — 6-7, 210
• Zeb Jackson (guard) — 6-5, 180
• Terrance Williams (forward) — 6-7, 240
〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/Hi6hhF6nOY— Grant Perry (@TheGrantPerry) July 31, 2020
Recruiting skills go crazy 🕺🏾 @andrel_jr welcome 〽️🤝— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 31, 2020
Rounding out our series of 'Top Photos of the Year' are our Editors' Picks!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 31, 2020
Take a look at our final photos and check out the full list, if you missed some. 👀📸 #GoBlue
View Editors' Picks » https://t.co/wUQCnkB5of
Photos of the Year » https://t.co/LbiIPuj3m6 pic.twitter.com/KVllwcRQd6
Our guy @TomBrady will be in a new uniform this season, but we know we'll see more of the same -- TD 💣s.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 31, 2020
CC: @Buccaneers (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/jO1Yg7R6qZ
Tim Hardaway Jr. --> Trey Burke, seven years later pic.twitter.com/M94mweSLM2— Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) August 1, 2020
TREY. BURKE. GETS. BUCKETS.— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 1, 2020
🏀 Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 1, 2020
24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST.
Ice Trey hits THJ for 3 ❄️👌#MFFL | @TreyBurke @T_HardJR pic.twitter.com/gKTPIq35JZ— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 1, 2020
🏀 Trey Burke (Dallas Mavericks):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) August 1, 2020
31 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST.
Walking into the Environmental Interpretive Center at the far end of @UM_Dearborn's campus is like entering a national park's educational facility. https://t.co/QEPaHe2ObS— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 31, 2020
The NCAA and some conferences are pushing for same-day road trips to avoid overnight stays in hotels. But schools can choose how to handle the situation.— Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) July 31, 2020
Quote of the day
