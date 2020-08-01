“It was just the vibe I got from the (Michigan) coaches from Day 1 during my sophomore year. I really liked Tucker’s staff, but I haven’t been able to build a relationship with them like I have with Michigan. That was a big part. Just being (at Michigan) around the coaching staff and players, they loved to talk to me… At the end of the day, I knew the decision was mine.”

— New Michigan WR commit Andrel Anthony, explaining why he chose the Wolverines