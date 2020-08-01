 Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a big football commitment yesterday in WR Andrel Anthony.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It was just the vibe I got from the (Michigan) coaches from Day 1 during my sophomore year. I really liked Tucker’s staff, but I haven’t been able to build a relationship with them like I have with Michigan. That was a big part. Just being (at Michigan) around the coaching staff and players, they loved to talk to me… At the end of the day, I knew the decision was mine.”
— New Michigan WR commit Andrel Anthony, explaining why he chose the Wolverines
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: In-State WR Andrel Anthony Commits to Michigan Over MSU

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Andrel Anthony Means for Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wagner has Added 15 Pounds, More Changes to U-M's Updated Basketball Roster

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Where Michigan Sits in National Recruiting Rankings

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Evans Seven: Prospects on Commitment Watch

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}