The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7
Tweets of the day
So if this whole @bigten coaches call story is true, how come the reaction isn't about how @ryandaytime cheated by having his staff coaching on-field earlier than they were supposed to, and the fact that he admitted to it / didn't deny it when confronted? Investigate!— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 6, 2020
.@TheWolverineMag thank you for the copy and for putting me in the roundtable. Also good choice on title. One of my favorite movies! pic.twitter.com/nhljA9SkzD— Bill Bender (@BillBender92) August 6, 2020
STUDENT-athletes. 〽️📚— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 6, 2020
A quick look at our what our guys have been doing in the classroom under @CoachJim4UM. pic.twitter.com/jYJcNzPErO
August 7, 2020 Happy Birthday Joe Cocozzo - https://t.co/brRESvu4F7 pic.twitter.com/CDH4yxH4gV— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 7, 2020
Former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern announces he's transferring to Howard for his senior year.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 6, 2020
He originally planned on attending Michigan for the 2020-21 season, but that plan was derailed after several of his credits didn't transfer over. https://t.co/nTMoI4mxHq
The only man that will put a smile on my face when a run play is called😁😁😁 @DEdwards__ https://t.co/UFhRE1uXQP— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 6, 2020
😧😧You need to come join the family NOWWW my boy!! Absolute monster. Your boys made the right decision, now it’s your turn🤩 https://t.co/n9L9TJEkM0— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 6, 2020
Sources: Several power conferences in college basketball have had preliminary discussions about holding games next season in a "bubble" type setting.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 6, 2020
This is one of many potential options on the table, but one that gains traction with student athletes taking classes online.
Quinn Hughes (0-3—3) set a franchise record for points in a playoff game by a rookie defenseman to help the @Canucks take a 2-1 series lead.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 6, 2020
The Calder Trophy finalist also tied the franchise record for points in a playoff game by any Vancouver defenseman. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3SQXGAwd5x
3 assists for Quinn Hughes in @canucks 3-0 win over the @mnwild #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/AWUejW3SGy— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) August 7, 2020
.@dpeoplesjones 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BEONNEEEKt— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2020
Oak Park is loaded with talent this year! These five all have P5 offers @opfootball_ @espndae | @rayshaun_benny | @Jaylinmines_15 | @Marlon25Dawson | @glenie_cross pic.twitter.com/6WIijYLvlI— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
Rivals100 prospect Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) is an elite level recruit on both sides of the ball. Love him as a defensive tackle. A top remaining priority for Michigan in 2021. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ex7L0IhXFa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman (@tdoman36) is a gem in the 2021 class. One of the nation's elite specialists. And the dude bleeds Maize & Blue. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3JpYIfd72A— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
Rising 2022 St. Mary's LB Jordan Cannon (@Jordancannon0) has four offers and should see his stock go up this season. Michigan jumped on him early. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cO3zXZ65sO— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 7, 2020
At the alma mater, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, today for @nolanziegler42, one of the hottest recruits in the Midwest who just picked up an offer from Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HIdFhfbNb6— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 6, 2020
Checking out new 2022 Michigan LB/S offer Nolan Ziegler (@nolanziegler42) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cFjFF6Jwui— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 6, 2020
More of 2022 Michigan LB/S offer Nolan Ziegler (@nolanziegler42) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n6cKC1TD7a— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 6, 2020
Stop No. 4 pic.twitter.com/WpWYVz57Dx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) August 6, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/yfASlMzkAI— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) August 6, 2020
#AGTG Blessed and Honored To Recieve An Offer From The University Of Michigan!〽️ #GoBlue @CoachBobShoop @CoachJim4UM @coachnazoliver @Coach_GetWright @SPPFootball @BigBody_Nas8 @RivalsFriedman @jjnesh pic.twitter.com/bh9ltGox4z— ₂₉ (@Averypow_29) August 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 15 in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Rayshaun Benny Provides Latest on U-M, Decision Date
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Manuel Sends Letter to Fans, Reveals Cost-Cutting Measures
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Discussion: Breaking Down Michigan's new Schedule
• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Recruiting Roundup: The Latest With Rocco Spindler Decision Coming This Weekend
