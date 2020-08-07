 The Michigan Wolverines' football program is ranked No. 15 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“So if this whole @bigten coaches call story is true, how come the reaction isn't about how @ryandaytime cheated by having his staff coaching on-field earlier than they were supposed to, and the fact that he admitted to it / didn't deny it when confronted? Investigate!”
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter on Thursday evening
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 15 in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Rayshaun Benny Provides Latest on U-M, Decision Date

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Manuel Sends Letter to Fans, Reveals Cost-Cutting Measures

• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Discussion: Breaking Down Michigan's new Schedule

• Von Lozon, Maize N Brew: Recruiting Roundup: The Latest With Rocco Spindler Decision Coming This Weekend

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}