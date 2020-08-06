TheWolverine caught up with Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star lineman Rayshaun Benny this afternoon, with the Rivals100 prospect standing as one of the Michigan Wolverines' top remaining football targets in the 2021 recruiting class.

Benny talked about which schools are after him the hardest, when a final decision could be made, and what he likes about the Maize and Blue's program as a whole.